Canberra side to play controversial A-League rivals in national comp

The O'Connor Knights face a mammoth task in the Australia Cup round of 32 after being drawn to play against A-League club the Macarthur Bulls in the next stage of the national competition.
In what looms as a tough task, but also a huge opportunity, the Knights will likely play the Bulls in Canberra at a date still to be determined.
The Bulls won the Australia Cup two years ago and finished fifth at the end of the regular A-League Men's season this year.
But the club has been embroiled in off-field controversy over the past two months after five players were linked to an alleged betting scandal that engulfed the A-League.
Club captain Ulises Davila, Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus have been accused of manipulating yellow cards in matches and being linked to a criminal group. Matthew Millar and Jed Drew have also been named, but not charged, after Baccus was the first to face court at the end of last month.
"Following the court appearance of player Kearyn Baccus this morning, Football Australia acknowledges the enquiries regarding the potential involvement of other Macarthur FC players in the betting allegations, specifically, enquiries have been made about players Jed Drew and Matthew Millar," the FA statement said.
"We have been informed by the State Crime Command Organised Crime Squad that the investigation, known as Strike Force Beaconview, is ongoing. It is important to note that player Jed Drew is not regarded as a suspect and is currently not under investigation.
"Football Australia takes these matters seriously and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities."
All of that drama is likely to follow the club to Canberra for what could be one of the Bulls' first games since details of the scandal emerged.
The Knights will embrace the challenge after beating the Monaro Panthers to win through to the Australia Cup round of 32.
The Knights have lost just one of their past 30 matches, with the purple patch of form stretching 12 months. They sit second on the Canberra NPL ladder, but now face an even bigger test as they make their Australia Cup debut.
The details of the Knights-Bulls game will be finalised in the coming weeks. If the game is in Canberra, Deakin Stadium looms as the most likely venue, but Viking Park has been used to host Australia Cup blockbusters in the past.
