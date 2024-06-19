Planned home sites more than doubled

In local news, Jasper Lindell reports that the number of dwelling sites the ACT government plans to release has more than doubled, with many of those earmarked for multi-unit projects.
Meanwhile, Tim Piccione shares the story of a federal public servant who is set to face a second trial after he was found guilty of raping and assaulting his ex-wife.
For racing fans, Peter Brewer tells of the resurgence of the ACT Speedway and the current state of motorsport in the national capital.
And in something that will surely be of help amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Brittney Levinson writes about the supermarket where Canberrans are getting the best prices.
The cold streak continues for Canberra today with a low of minus 4 overnight and a top of 11 degrees later in the day. There is also a high chance of rain in the evening.
Jason Tulio, producer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.