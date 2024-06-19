The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Planned home sites more than doubled

Updated June 20 2024 - 5:52am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In local news, Jasper Lindell reports that the number of dwelling sites the ACT government plans to release has more than doubled, with many of those earmarked for multi-unit projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.