Every school to get support for evidence-based literacy, numeracy teaching

ACT public schools will have access to system-approved literacy and numeracy resources, consistent evidence-based teaching practices and a Year 1 phonics check under a funding package in the upcoming territory budget.
The suite of system-wide initiatives, known as Strong Foundations, will put into action the recommendations from the expert panel tasked with reviewing literacy and numeracy education in the ACT.
The 2024-25 ACT budget will include $24.9 million over four years to fund the reforms beginning from 2025.
Every public school classroom from kindergarten to Year 2 will get extra funding for system-approved teaching resources, including decodable readers and mathematical resources.
Teachers will have access to more resources such as lesson planning support in a bid to reduce teacher workloads and create more consistency between schools.
The initiatives will also provide advice and resources for parents to support their children with literacy and numeracy and will put in place multi-tiered systems of support in every public school.
The full four-year implementation plan for Strong Foundations will be shared publicly later this year.
The expert panel will be invited to do an annual independent review of the implementation and report back to the Education Minister.
College students will also get help with catching up on core skills. The Board of Senior Secondary Studies will introduce new bridging literacy and bridging numeracy courses to give targeted support year 11 and 12 students to achieve the minimum standards by the end of their schooling.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said investing in education of children provided life-long benefits and set them up with the best chance of success.
"There is no better investment we can make in the future of our city than to ensure our children master the fundamentals of their education," Mr Barr said.
"This measure provides more resources and equipment for schools, more centralised support for teachers and a more consistent approach across the public school system."
Education Minister Yvette Berry thanked the expert panel and everyone who contributed to the inquiry into literacy and numeracy.
"Strong Foundations will give children and young people across Canberra a high-quality and consistent start to their literacy and numeracy education," Ms Berry said.
"Teachers and ACT public schools already provide high quality education to all our students. Implementing the expert panel recommendations will strengthen the great work that is already happening and apply it more consistently across the public school system."
The ACT government commissioned an independent inquiry into literacy and numeracy in ACT public schools after the achievement gap widened between advantaged and disadvantaged students in NAPLAN testing.
The expert panel, chaired by University of Canberra's executive dean of education Barney Dalgarno, recommended ACT schools adopt a system-wide approach to teaching based on evidence-informed instruction.
The final report recommended teachers stop using the multi-cuing method and running records for teaching reading and instead use explicit teaching of phonological awareness and phonics, backed up with the use of decodable readers.
It recommended mathematics be taught in a systematic and sequential way and to revisit foundational numeracy concepts as new skills are taught.
The panel recommended the system adopt a high-quality, knowledge-rich curriculum and have a consistent approach to assessments, including universal screening and monitoring at key transition points in a student's schooling.
Every school should have a multi-tiered system of support, which means they provide small group tutoring and one-on-one intervention for students who need extra help with literacy and numeracy.
The panel also made recommendations that the change-management process should be planned, collaborative and involve continuous monitoring and evaluation.
