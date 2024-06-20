Captain's call: Alaalatoa favoured to lead the ACT's Wallabies contenders

They call him "Captain Grumpy" but Allan Alaalatoa could emerge as the man fit to lead the Wallabies into a new era as Joe Schmidt prepares to unveil his first Australian squad on Friday morning.
Schmidt will name a Wallabies squad for looming Tests against Wales and Georgia but could hold his cards close to his chest before anointing the Australian captain.
Alaalatoa is a favourite for the role having captained the Wallabies under both Dave Rennie and Eddie Jones - even if both occasions ended in heartache for the ACT Brumbies tighthead prop.
His first game as captain ended in a shock loss to Italy in 2022, before his second opportunity was ruined by a ruptured Achilles last year.
But it is understood Alaalatoa - jokingly referred to as Captain Grumpy after former Australian cricket captain Allan Border - is keen to lead the Wallabies under Schmidt, who could name a handful of bolters in his first Australian squad.
James Slipper is likely to join Alaalatoa in the Wallabies' front row as he targets a British and Irish Lions series swansong next year, while Rob Valetini will be a crucial part of Schmidt's forward pack.
He could be joined by a potential bolter in Charlie Cale, who has put himself in the mix after a breakout Super Rugby Pacific campaign at No.8 for the Brumbies.
Cale provides a genuine lineout-winning option for Schmidt, with a turn of pace that had Super Rugby fans in a frenzy earlier this year.
Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard could force his way back into Wallabies camp after a whirlwind Test debut in 2022, for which he took six separate flights and spent 43 hours in transit from Canberra to Mendoza.
Fullback Tom Wright and flyhalf Noah Lolesio are on the cusp of a Wallabies recall after being discarded by Jones at different stages last year.
Wright missed the World Cup and was included on a shortlist of players for a gold medal tilt at the Paris Olympic Games with the Australian sevens team.
But he looks set to win the Wallabies' No.15 jersey after finishing in the top five across Super Rugby Pacific for tries scored, carries, clean breaks, defenders beaten, metres gained and offloads.
Lolesio was overlooked at Test level last year but is the favourite to wear the No.10 jersey after a career-best year for the Brumbies.
Wales have been dealt a major injury blow with flanker Jac Morgan, co-captain at least year's World Cup, ruled out of this week's Test match against South Africa and the tour to Australia.
Morgan missed this season's Six Nations because of a knee injury and now a hamstring problem will keep him off the flight to Australia.
Meanwhile, the Wallaroos are set to arrive in Canberra for a week-long camp at the AIS in preparation for a Test against Fiji at the Sydney Football Stadium on July 6 in the opening match of a double-header with the Wallabies and Wales to follow.
