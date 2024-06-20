The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Captain's call: Alaalatoa favoured to lead the ACT's Wallabies contenders

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They call him "Captain Grumpy" but Allan Alaalatoa could emerge as the man fit to lead the Wallabies into a new era as Joe Schmidt prepares to unveil his first Australian squad on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.