Wallabies squad locked in: Brumbies stars in, but unlucky leader misses out

New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has leaned heavily on the ACT Brumbies in naming his first squad; more than 25 per cent of the players to come from Canberra.
But scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan has emerged as the unlucky No. 9, stuck behind Nic White, Tate McDermott and Jake Gordon in the scrumhalf pecking order while Corey Toole has been confirmed as an Australian sevens player instead of a Test contender.
Schmidt unveiled his first squad on Friday morning as he begins the mission to rebuild the Wallabies' reputation following a disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign.
The New Zealander has replaced Eddie Jones as coach, and he rewarded the Brumbies' strong Super Rugby season with Test squad spots. There are 10 Brumbies in the 38-strong squad.
The usuals are all in: Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper and Rob Valetini. But several Brumbies get a chance to make amends after Jones either snubbed them for the World Cup, or overlooked them completely.
Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright and Len Ikitau are back in after being surprise omissions from Jones' plans.
Rookie Charlie Cale is a bolter after an outstanding Super Rugby season, and Billy Pollard has emerged as a genuine option to step into the starting hooker role after getting the most game time of his career this year.
Nick Frost and Tom Hooper - two players who did get more opportunity under Jones - are also in the squad, but Western Force-bound Darcy Swain was left out.
Toole, however, will officially join the Australian sevens set up ahead of the Paris Olympic Games as the speedster looks to chase a gold medal before a gold Wallabies jersey.
"There were some very tight selection calls, as there always are when selecting a national team," former Ireland coach Schmidt said.
"The coaching group has looked hard at on-field performances and had ongoing discussions with Super Rugby coaches.
"We've combined the observations we've made, with some candid discussion and feel that we have some very good players to start working with, while also acknowledging that there are some good players who have missed selection.
"We have a short runway into our first Test, so we're just keen to get to work and make as much progress as we can over the four days we have in Brisbane."
Forwards
Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Alex Hodgman, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ryan Smith, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright.
Backs
Kurtley Beale, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, David Feliuai, , Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Nic White, Tom Wright
Unavailable for selection
Angus Bell, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Max Jorgensen, Rob Leota, Lachlan Lonergan, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp
Australia Sevens
Corey Toole
They call him "Captain Grumpy" but Allan Alaalatoa could emerge as the man fit to lead the Wallabies into a new era as Joe Schmidt prepares to unveil his first Australian squad on Friday morning.
Schmidt will name a Wallabies squad for looming Tests against Wales and Georgia but could hold his cards close to his chest before anointing the Australian captain.
Alaalatoa is a favourite for the role having captained the Wallabies under both Dave Rennie and Eddie Jones - even if both occasions ended in heartache for the ACT Brumbies tighthead prop.
His first game as captain ended in a shock loss to Italy in 2022, before his second opportunity was ruined by a ruptured Achilles last year.
But it is understood Alaalatoa - jokingly referred to as Captain Grumpy after former Australian cricket captain Allan Border - is keen to lead the Wallabies under Schmidt, who could name a handful of bolters in his first Australian squad.
James Slipper is likely to join Alaalatoa in the Wallabies' front row as he targets a British and Irish Lions series swansong next year, while Rob Valetini will be a crucial part of Schmidt's forward pack.
He could be joined by a potential bolter in Charlie Cale, who has put himself in the mix after a breakout Super Rugby Pacific campaign at No.8 for the Brumbies.
Cale provides a genuine lineout-winning option for Schmidt, with a turn of pace that had Super Rugby fans in a frenzy earlier this year.
Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard could force his way back into Wallabies camp after a whirlwind Test debut in 2022, for which he took six separate flights and spent 43 hours in transit from Canberra to Mendoza.
Fullback Tom Wright and flyhalf Noah Lolesio are on the cusp of a Wallabies recall after being discarded by Jones at different stages last year.
Wright missed the World Cup and was included on a shortlist of players for a gold medal tilt at the Paris Olympic Games with the Australian sevens team.
But he looks set to win the Wallabies' No.15 jersey after finishing in the top five across Super Rugby Pacific for tries scored, carries, clean breaks, defenders beaten, metres gained and offloads.
Lolesio was overlooked at Test level last year but is the favourite to wear the No.10 jersey after a career-best year for the Brumbies.
Wales have been dealt a major injury blow with flanker Jac Morgan, co-captain at least year's World Cup, ruled out of this week's Test match against South Africa and the tour to Australia.
Morgan missed this season's Six Nations because of a knee injury and now a hamstring problem will keep him off the flight to Australia.
Meanwhile, the Wallaroos are set to arrive in Canberra for a week-long camp at the AIS in preparation for a Test against Fiji at the Sydney Football Stadium on July 6 in the opening match of a double-header with the Wallabies and Wales to follow.
