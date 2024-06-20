Driver allegedly eight times over alcohol limit after roundabout crash

A Forrest man has been caught allegedly drink-driving with a blood alcohol reading almost eight times over the limit.
Police say the 55-year-old returned a result of 0.392, several times over the legal limit of 0.05.
The man was allegedly driving a black Audi SUV southbound along Adelaide Avenue and Yamba Drive about 10.20am on Saturday, June 8 when he came off the road at a roundabout on Melrose Drive.
Police spoke with the driver at the scene, who allegedly appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
The man was taken to hospital and provided a blood sample for testing which later returned a high alcohol content.
Police issued the man with an immediate suspension notice.
Police said additional evidence was provided after a member of the public submitted footage of the Audi SUV driving erratically on the morning prior to the collision.
He was set to attend the ACT Magistrates Court to face a high range drink driving charge at a later date.
