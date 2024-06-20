'He's tough': Raiders agree transfer fee for English target as they announce three young guns

The transfer fee's been settled, now the Canberra Raiders are just finalising the details of a three-year deal with Warrington back-rower Matty Nicholson.
Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said the Raiders paid a "substantial transfer fee" given Nicholson was contracted to them until 2025, but it's believed the Raiders paid considerably less than the $200,000 they forked out for halfback George Williams.
While the contract was yet to be signed, Nicholson has agreed to terms and it could all be finalised in the coming weeks.
The news comes after the Raiders announced the signing of three young guns in Ethan Sanders, Myles Martin and Savelio Tamale on Thursday.
Nicholson's another emerging star set to join the Green Machine next year.
The 20-year-old made his England debut in 2023 - against France and alongside Raiders lock Morgan Smithies.
He can play either second-row or lock and would further bolster an already strong Canberra forward pack.
Not only has he played with Smithies on the international stage, but the pair were both from Halifax, in West Yorkshire, and played for the same junior club.
Smithies said Nicholson was a hard-working back-rower who was probably more of an edge forward - despite playing lock in the English Super League this season.
"He's a little bit younger than me, but he was at Siddal - our amateur club, our junior club," Smithies told The Canberra Times.
"Matty's a good player. He's tough, he's a good back-rower, he's a hard worker and he's only young.
"He's wearing the 13 shirt for Warrington this season, but I think he's been playing more back row.
"I think NRL will probably be on his list [of things to do], but I don't know when he'll come over."
The Canberra Raiders are quickly becoming the Blue Machine as they look to set up their future with the triple signing of three of the hottest young talents in the country.
They officially announced Ethan Sanders, Myles Martin and Savelio Tamale on Thursday - who all played in last year's NSW under-19s Origin side.
That means in 2025 the Raiders will have six members of that junior Blues side on their roster with current Canberrans Ethan Strange, Chevy Stewart and Jake Clydsdale also playing in that team.
Stewart and fellow Raider Noah Martin were named in this year's Blues under-19s to play Queensland at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.
Parramatta halfback Sanders has signed on for three years and was seen as the potential long-term successor to Raiders super-boot Jamal Fogarty, who was edging towards a return from a biceps injury.
Sanders, 19, made his NRL debut this year - playing two games for the Eels while Mitchell Moses was out with a fractured foot.
Newcastle lock Martin has also signed on for three years, having made his NSW Cup debut for the Knights this season.
Tamale's was just a two-year deal, with the versatile outside back playing centre, wing and fullback in NSW Cup for St George Illawarra.
Sanders played halfback, Tamale was on the wing and Martin was at lock for the Blues under-19s in their 32-14 victory over the Maroons in 2023.
All three will see out this season with their current club.
Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone said the Green Machine had shown there was a clear pathway into the NRL in the capital.
Both Strange and Stewart have made their debuts this season, with the former a revelation at five-eighth for the Raiders.
"We're really excited to have Ethan, Myles and Savelio join us in 2025 and we know they have the talent and drive to take their games to the next level," Carbone said.
"We've demonstrated that our club provides opportunity and a clear pathway to the NRL and we look forward to them joining us in 2025, and wish them all the best for the remainder of their seasons with their current clubs."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Adrian Trevilyan, 20. Hohepa Puru, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Adam Cook.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Solomona Faataape 3. Brent Naden, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Fonua Pole, 11. Reuben Porter, 12. Samuela Fainu, 13. Justin Matamua. Interchange: 14. Tallyn Da Silva, 15. Sione Fainu, 16. Alex Seyfarth, 17. Kit Laulilii. Reserves: 18. Heath Mason, 19. Luke Laulilii, 20. Adam Doueihi, 21. Tony Sukkar, 22. Jordan Miller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.