It's time to reboot the concept of volunteering

"I hold my head in my hands at the mind-boggling insanity of Dutton's nuclear proposals," writes Ian G. "Like most of everything he says, it is a litany of lies and untruths; around costs, around timeframes, around the need for it. What's frightening is enough people might buy it. I'm no fan of nuclear power, and it won't help us get to net zero by 2050, but I will acknowledge one point; to fully electrify Australia, I've read it will require seven times the generation capacity we have now (when all cars are electric, and so on), even without population growth. So in a post-2050 net zero world, it might have a place. But let's not let it distract us from our renewable journey which is our best bet right now."