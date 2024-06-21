It's time to reboot the concept of volunteering

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
They're a ragged bunch these days. Pot bellies have replaced washboard stomachs. Titanium implants have replaced creaking knees and hips. Hearing aids nestle in their hairy ears like tiny bird eggs while their reading glasses boast magnification levels surpassing the Hubble space telescope.
But their memories of compulsory national service remain vivid. More than half a century later these "Nashos" - my father among them - meet on the golf course twice a week, bonded by a shared experience that remains a highlight of their lives.
Almost 300,000 Australians underwent compulsory military training before the Whitlam government phased out the scheme in 1972 - a decade after Britain abandoned its own conscription model.
Now British PM Rishi Sunak is promising to reintroduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds.
At first glance it's what you might expect from a Conservative government fatally wounded by Olympian levels of incompetence; a Hail Mary attempt at minimising electoral devastation in less than a fortnight by recalling the Empire's proud military history and its citizens' willingness to serve.
But anything emerging from the mouth of the sharply-dressed, tin-eared Sunak these days is easily dismissed as simply another embarrassing brain fart from a man so inept at the art of persuasion he would struggle selling Botox to the Kardashians.
Cynical teenagers - members of Gen Z - swamped social media with sarcastic memes while the stiff upper lips of British military figures, always disdainful of the prospect of uninspired amateurs within their ranks, quivered at the prospect.
Buried in the scepticism of Sunak's plan, however, is the germ of a compelling idea that Australia should consider to reboot something we once excelled at - community volunteering.
The Tory proposal would give 18-year-olds the choice of signing on for 12 months of military training or undertaking once-a-month community work.
Given that only 30,000 military places would be reserved for the "best and brightest" in areas like cybersecurity, logistics and procurement, the overwhelming number of young adults would assist in aged care, serve as "special constables" or work for charities like the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Sunak says such community service would help young people learn "real world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and their country" - benefits hard to argue against. It's the mandatory aspect of the plan that makes it a stinker.
That lingering British colonial culture my father and his national service mates were raised in, one requiring unstinting obedience to the Empire and respect for the Establishment and its institutions, is thankfully long over.
But also vanishing quickly is Australia's long and outstanding tradition of community volunteering. Bureau of Statistics data shows a third of us performed volunteer work in this century's first decade. But those numbers crashed during the pandemic and have not returned. We now have an estimated 1.86 million fewer volunteers than in the pre-COVID era.
This decline spans most age groups but is particularly prominent among 15-24 year-olds, with only one in five now engaged in volunteer work.
Those who analyse these numbers are perplexed, claiming we now live in an age when awareness of social, political and climate issues is at an all-time high. But the tools that heighten that awareness - social media and the internet - have also encouraged us to withdraw and isolate, fragmenting many of society's traditional bonds.
We also make volunteering more difficult than it should be. Donating your time and energy to benefit others in the community often requires complex paperwork including police checks and clearances to work with children. Several years ago I signed up to deliver meals to the elderly; the lengthy process felt like I was applying for membership of Mensa.
Sunak's national service plan was rightly dismissed as another crude election campaign gimmick. But what if we adopted the intention behind this bungled proposal - to rebuild community ties and help the disadvantaged - while dismissing the focus on 18-year-olds and its compulsory service component?
Who would oppose university graduates working off their HECS debts by volunteering for monthly community work? Medical students now burdened with debts of $150,000 or more could reduce it by assisting in disadvantaged communities.
And if financially donating to charities is rewarded with tax deductions, why can't time spent volunteering be assessed the same way?
My father and his mates have no regrets about national service. They formed lifelong friendships and honestly believed the Cold War threatened their future.
Helping Australians in need is now under threat. And we only have to look within to find the latest enemy - our indifference.
