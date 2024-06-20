The Canberra Times
The 25 hectare site that could be home to a new Canberra stadium

Melanie Dinjaski
Caden Helmers
Chris Dutton
By Melanie Dinjaski, Caden Helmers, and Chris Dutton
Updated June 20 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:14pm
  • Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest stadium development, ACT budget sport plans and a pickleball fest.

The ACT government has identified a 25-hectare plot of land where it hopes to build a new stadium and precinct in Bruce, signalling its intent to completely revamp the Canberra Institute of Technology campus.

