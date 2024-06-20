Notorious criminal blames fish-and-chips craving for alleged drink-driving

A notorious criminal, accused of high-range drink-driving, has told a court his pregnant partner wanted fish and chips and "there was nothing I could do about it".
"I'm not much of a drinker, I've never really drank in my whole life," the drug dealer told the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Matthew James Massey, 48, was once described by a magistrate as being in court so often it was "almost a meme".
On Thursday, Massey, who was self-represented, sought an adjournment to seek legal advice.
However, he told registrar Helen Banks: "It will probably be a plea of guilty."
"I know I've made a really big mistake," Massey said.
"I don't want to give any excuses or anything, but my partner was pregnant at the time.
"You know what it's like when a pregnant woman wants fish and chips, there was nothing I could do about it."
Massey faces charges of level four drink-driving, and driving while disqualified.
Both charges stem from alleged driving offences on March 29, and he is yet to formally enter pleas.
Despite a long rap sheet, the charge indicated Massey was a first offender for allegedly drink driving.
"That's my first time drink-driving, is that right?" he asked the court.
The 48 year old also asked if he could get his licence back but was encouraged to speak to a lawyer.
Massey, who has spent much of his life forging a reputation as a prison hardman, has made headlines in the past including for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop.
His criminal history was once described by a judge as being akin to "a Greek tragedy".
The well-known crook was granted parole in February 2023, after serving the majority of a jail sentence for burglary and assault.
Massey left a friend with a punctured abdomen when he committed those crimes, which were described as "a serious attack on the civility and peace of the community", in 2020.
He is set to return to court next month.
