Chief Minister says Dutton's nuclear plan would drive up ACT energy prices

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has slammed federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's nuclear energy plan, warning it would drive up the cost of energy in the territory.
"I join with other state premiers to oppose this dangerous fantasy," Mr Barr said.
The ACT Liberals moved to distance themselves from their federal counterparts, with Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee saying in a statement: "Nuclear is not part of the Canberra Liberals energy policy."
Mr Barr said the federal Coalition policy detailed on Wednesday to pursue net zero by 2050 by building seven publicly-owned nuclear power plants was "just a fig leaf for Dutton to not meet essential carbon reduction targets".
"If it ever came to exist, which I doubt, it would cost Canberrans thousands more on their power bills - because nuclear is the most expensive way to generate power," Mr Barr said.
Mr Dutton has said a Coalition government would not pursue Australia's legally binding climate target to cut emissions by 43 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.
ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said the "half-baked nuclear plan" was an "unworkable, ideologically-driven white elephant".
"At a time when Australians are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, Mr Dutton is proposing we choose the most expensive form of electricity generation available to us, which would push up power prices and create toxic waste that would last for generations," he said.
Electricity in the ACT is net 100 per cent renewable, but energy is still drawn from coal and gas sources. This is offset by purchasing an equivalent of renewables.
This means that any shocks during Australia's renewable energy transition - including if nuclear power plants ran behind schedule, without sufficient renewable-generated energy in the system and as coal-generated power stations are decommissioned - could affect the ACT.
"I want to see Australia do the same, to deliver a safe, zero emissions future for all Australians," Mr Rattenbury said.
"Investing in a 100 per cent renewable energy future for Australia is the most effective way to cut emissions."
The ACT government has committed to phase out fossil gas and achieve net zero emissions by 2045.
Mr Barr said the territory "has shown a city can move to 100 per cent [net] renewable energy while keeping the price for consumers low" compared with other parts of Australia.
Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh said that "as a 100 per cent renewables jurisdiction, Peter Dutton's plan couldn't be more out of step with the environmental aspirations and energy needs of Canberra".
"Canberrans want reliable renewables, not risky reactors." He said Mr Dutton's plan is "lose-lose".
