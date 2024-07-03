The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 4, 1977

July 4 2024 - 12:00am
Five Canberra architecture students built a 13-square house with their hands as part of fulfilling their degree, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1977. The house had the additional benefit of saving the future owner more than $10,000.

