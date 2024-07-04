The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 5, 1960

July 5 2024 - 12:00am
The ACT Advisory Council sought a postponement of charge water rates for churches, church properties and church schools in Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1960. The council members heavily criticised the government decision to impose a charge on water rates.

