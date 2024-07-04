Times Past: July 5, 1960

The ACT Advisory Council sought a postponement of charge water rates for churches, church properties and church schools in Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1960. The council members heavily criticised the government decision to impose a charge on water rates.
J.H. Pead in questioning the government's motives said, "I have no doubt that when the government's hand is withdrawn from this particular barrel, 30 pieces of silver will be found". It was initially thought the state schools would also be rated but it was discovered the government would foot the water charges for them.
It was one of the jokes doing the rounds in Canberra at the time where the government thought the money collected from these water charges would make any sort of difference to their revenue.
W.I. Byrne said that the government would "bend over backwards to ensure fair competition" had the churches combined to run a different commercial proposition like an airline. He described the government's decision as "one of the most unpopular ever by a Minister for the Interior over such a small matter as $4000".
Byrne said the government did not realise the positive impact churches, when they build schools, youth centre and halls, had on the building programs in Canberra.
A.P. Dalgarno, who tabled the motion to postpone the water rates indefinitely said that the Canberra public were told that it was standard practice in New South Wales when the rates were first imposed. However, it was later revealed that many shire councils in NSW exempted church properties from rating.
Dalgarno also argued that church properties enhanced Canberra's vaunted garden city concept. There were also other arguments put forward such as including churches relieving the government of expenses in building and education.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.