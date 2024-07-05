The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 6, 1988

By Ray Athwal
July 6 2024 - 12:00am
A nasty virus that was not "really the flu" was doing the rounds in Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988. It was a combination of a couple of viruses with another organism that did not fit a particular category, making it rather difficult to stop.

