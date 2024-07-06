The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 7, 1994

RA
By Ray Athwal
July 7 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1994, a radical deal bypassed the court as adult offenders in Canberra could avoid court, in some instances, if they agreed to meet their victims. It was viewed to be a massive shake-up that attorney-general Terry Connolly said marked the end of the "let's get tough approach of crime".

