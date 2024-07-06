Times Past: July 7, 1994

On this day in 1994, a radical deal bypassed the court as adult offenders in Canberra could avoid court, in some instances, if they agreed to meet their victims. It was viewed to be a massive shake-up that attorney-general Terry Connolly said marked the end of the "let's get tough approach of crime".
The radical deal followed the expansion of the "diversionary conferencing scheme" from juveniles to adults and then to the ACT's entire criminal justice system so it opened to offenders of all ages at the police's discretion. It was a form of restorative justice.
Only three of the 48 offenders in the year that "faced their victims" were adults. The police planned to broaden the scheme to train sergeants to become qualified facilitators. Other states had emulated the scheme and US universities had closely studied it.
The scheme enjoyed bipartisan support, opposition spokesman Gary Humphries saying it had the potential to save resources and avoid reoffending. He continued "on paper it is well worth supporting, there is no reason it shouldn't work for adults as well as children. It acknowledges that there are solutions to crime other than an iron fist".
Connolly said "we used the traditional approach [to crime] but things keep getting worse. In America there is more crime and more people in prison because of the 'get tough approach'. It becomes cool and tough for young people to be against police. This scheme will break the circuit".
The scheme also enjoyed the support of the president of the Law Society of the ACT, Robert Clynes. He said "police and minister are to be commended for introducing the proposal to the territory. It's obviously directed towards a better outcome for some offenders than can be achieved through the traditional court situation".
The diversionary conferencing protocols marked a strong shift arrest and punishment cycle for borderline criminals. Offenders would be given an official caution to their name and no criminal conviction. Restorative justice conferencing is an ongoing practice in Canberra.
