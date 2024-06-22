'Canberra is certainly on our radar': build a wave pool and they will surf

Plans to redevelop the Civic pool site and replace it with another in Commonwealth Park offer Canberra the opportunity to ride the popularity of wave pools springing up around the country, a surfing scientist says.
Surfing researcher Dr Ana Manero, from the Australian National University, is a regular at the popular Melbourne Urbnsurf facility and said establishing a similar facility in Canberra was an exciting idea which would inject vigour and all-ages recreation into the heart of the city.
Her latest research found there were more than 720,00 active all-age surfers who inject $2.71 billion into the national economy every year. That number is expected to grow.
Australian Sports Commission data revealed there were some 4700 surfers in Canberra.
Wave pool operator Urbnsurf now has two electro-mechanical pools - one in Melbourne and another in Sydney, both open 7am to 8pm - and another called Surf Lakes is poised to open in Yeppoon, near Rockhampton. Perth will be the fourth, scheduled to open in 2026.
"Before work and after work and on weekends, the Melbourne wave pool is booked solid," Dr Manero said.
"Imagine how good it would be to have a wave pool here in Canberra? It's such an exciting, progressive idea.
"There are so many people who come from elsewhere in Australia to work here professionally but find themselves so far from the beach; there would be popular support for it.
"The Melbourne wave pool now has this whole surf-focused community which has built up around it; there's childcare there, coaching, pop-up food stalls, retail, even free skin cancer checks. Different sizes and types of waves are generated through the day to suit all levels of experience.
"When you think how much money is spent on sports facilities for sports like tennis, cricket and football, then why not invest in surfing? It's an Olympic sport, it's incredibly good for physical and aerobic fitness and there's such a buzz to riding waves; just ask any surfer."
Left- and right-hand waves are generated with the new technologies. A reasonably fit surfer of intermediate or advanced capability can catch as many as 15 waves in a single one-hour session in a wave pool. Costs vary from $99 to $114 per hour, depending on the level. Private coaching is also available.
There are understood to be 12 different wave pool proposals under assessment at locations around the country with the Sunshine Coast and Perth the next pair to roll out. Technologies are available which can raise waves to a competition level or make them placid and playful.
Developer Urbnsurf assessed the Canberra market six years and said at that time once its Melbourne, Sydney and Perth projects were complete "and we have a better idea of running costs and occupancy, then we may look to expand into smaller capital cities and large regional areas. Canberra is certainly on our radar".
Chief Minister Andrew Barr revealed last year that Commonwealth Park near Regatta Point was the potential new site for a new swimming pool given the tired Civic pool, which opened in 1956 to coincide with the Melbourne Olympic Games, would take two years of repairs to keep it operational.
"Early positive discussions" have been held with the National Capital Authority on the future of the Commonwealth Park site, which will be serviced by a future light rail stop.
A nationwide survey of 569 people by the ANU researchers found that more than 94 per cent of respondents reported surfing had a positive impact on their physical and mental wellbeing and ability to deal with stress in their life.
More than 80 per cent of respondents believed surfing helped foster a greater sense of connectedness to their community.
