The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Canberra is certainly on our radar': build a wave pool and they will surf

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to redevelop the Civic pool site and replace it with another in Commonwealth Park offer Canberra the opportunity to ride the popularity of wave pools springing up around the country, a surfing scientist says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.