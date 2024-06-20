The Canberra Times
The ACT government's all-electric vision is just unaffordable

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2024 - 5:30am
There are concerns that if every building in Canberra had to be heated by electricity the system would not be able to cope. Picture by Gary Ramage
There are concerns that if every building in Canberra had to be heated by electricity the system would not be able to cope. Picture by Gary Ramage

The gig is finally up. Mr Rattenbury has revealed all. Firstly he announced that all government dwellings would be refitted for electrical-only cooking and heating. Sounds great, except this government has been steadily reducing the number of social housing units for a decade. Deceptive at best.

