Former Bachelor host swaps rose ceremonies for public service gig

Osher Gunsberg wants to know what you're up to on August 20.
That's right, the former The Bachelor Australia host is inviting you to dinner at the National Arboretum.
Swapping rose ceremonies for public service events, the former matchmaker will be the guest speaker for Comcare's national conference dinner this year.
"Come have dinner with me, I'll be in Canberra at the National Arboretum," he said in a promo video.
With two of his shows axed earlier this year, The Bachelor Australia and The Masked Singer, could public service soirees be Osher's new regular gig?
But then again, why think small? The Commonwealth could put the host's talents to real use by dreaming up a recurring role for him come election time.
The unceremonious culling of top public servants as new governments come to power could be made ceremonious.
A simple rose ceremony would sort the lucky secretaries from those who had not developed a strong enough connection with the new government.
The sting of rejection could be soothed by Osher's gentle reminder to farewell surviving bosses, collect a generous severance package, and exit the public sector. But, just an idea.
Back to his Comcare appearance - the beloved presenter will be there to speak on mental health in the workplace and share his own journey with attendees.
But a dinner date with Osher doesn't come cheap. A ticket to attend the two-day conference and dinner "can be yours for $1950", the invitation states.
A ticket to the dinner alone will set you back $220.
A Comcare spokesman said the biennial conference is "fully cost-recovered through ticket sales".
In his promo video, Osher had a few words of advice for attendees, plus a cheeky tip for the caterers.
"Dress nice, dress warm, get your dietaries in - hopefully there's no veggie stack," he said.
Services Australia's chief spinner - or general manager, as he prefers to be known - has taken on a new role.
Hank Jongen took to the stage to MC a new event for the service delivery agency last Tuesday, hosting stakeholders at the agency's Tuggeranong office in Canberra.
The mid-year update, which hosted organisations such as the Council on the Ageing and Australian Council of Social Service, is part of what the agency is calling "welcoming the outside in".
Stakeholders heard speeches from chief executive David Hazlehurst and Government Services Minister Bill Shorten, and then participated in workshops on how Services Australia was implementing recommendations from the robodebt royal commission.
Mr Hazlehurst has only been in the top job for six months, after taking over from former chief executive Rebecca Skinner in January, but his minister has already endorsed his leadership.
"Even the most hardened, cynical of the audience would acknowledge that David represents culturally, a sort of different way of thinking to perhaps what you might have been used to, under previous iterations of the administration of Services Australia," Mr Shorten said at the event.
The Government Services Minister also spent some time throwing out a show recommendation - Mr Bates vs The Post Office - saying it reminded him of the stirring stories told throughout the robodebt royal commission.
The minister probably spent a touch too long outlining the entirety of the show, wrapping up by telling those gathered, "It is quite a brilliant show, but I think for some of you [who] went through robodebt you will find it quite triggering and shocking."
The audience was allowed to ask questions of the chief executive and minister, and Mr Jongen had a helpful reminder for those viewing online, that they could pose their questions through the chat function.
"I will be acting as an intermediary in terms of taking your questions and putting it to the minister," he told those gathered.
"It's just the way the technology works, it's also a handy little [form of] censorship," he said.
Mr Jongen made sure to add that he was indeed "joking".
