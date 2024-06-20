The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Lindy Lee's thing of beauty a joy forever

By The Canberra Times
June 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The arrival of Lindy Lee's Ouroboros in Canberra should be celebrated. Picture by Karleen Minney
The arrival of Lindy Lee's Ouroboros in Canberra should be celebrated. Picture by Karleen Minney

It is to be sincerely hoped the arrival of Lindy Lee's monumental and stunning sculptural ode to the universe in Canberra does not trigger the descendants of the many Philistines who vented their spleens when the National Gallery of Australia acquired Blue Poles more than half a century ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.