Lindy Lee's thing of beauty a joy forever

It is to be sincerely hoped the arrival of Lindy Lee's monumental and stunning sculptural ode to the universe in Canberra does not trigger the descendants of the many Philistines who vented their spleens when the National Gallery of Australia acquired Blue Poles more than half a century ago.
When Gough Whitlam signed off on the US$1.3 million acquisition in 1973 - the then NGA director was only authorised to spend up to $1 million - he put a match to a tinderbox.
The price set a new record for a piece of contemporary American art. The pundits, who said that while they didn't know a lot about art they "knew what they liked", hated it. The conservatives slammed the perceived extravagance of the impecunious Labor government they were to topple two years later.
Fast forward 51 years and James Mollison and Gough Whitlam have been well and truly vindicated. Blue Poles is acknowledged as a peerless masterpiece of modern art with an estimated value of up to $500 million. But that's a moot point given it will never go back on the market.
The same, of course, is true of Ouroboros, the mythical snake eating its own tail that has long been a symbol of eternity.
While a very different piece of art to Jackson Pollock's masterpiece, Ms Lee's creation will undoubtedly be seen by some as an extravagant indulgence because, at a cost of $14 million, it is the largest single artistic commission in Australian history.
Yes, we're in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. And yes, the bill is being footed by the taxpayers. But so what? Ouroboros was commissioned in 2019 just before the world was turned on its head by COVID-19. Ms Lee, along with a team of 200 expert artisans and assistants, has been working hard and long ever since to bring her brilliant vision into being. The 13-tonne sculpture's arrival on a freezing Canberra morning after a journey from Brisbane has given this city something to gasp at and to celebrate in the middle of what has been a winter of social and political discontent.
And, for those who are concerned about the cost, consider this. The work, which takes eternity as its leit motif, has been built to last long beyond any of our short, human lives. It is made of highly polished stainless steel that is a centimetre thick and is intended to last at least 500 years. But if future Canberrans cherish it, who knows how long it will last?
Given that Michelango's David is celebrating its 520th birthday this year who would quibble about the six gold florins a month the Medici's paid him during the three years it took to complete that work?
This is an artwork for the nation, paid for by a national institution. It is not funded by the ACT taxpayer. We note this because Canberra has, in recent times, had a vexed relationship with publicly sponsored works.
The short-lived public arts program initiated by former chief minister Jon Stanhope is still the subject of debate with people either loving or hating many of the pieces that were commissioned.
But that's the point. Whether whimsical, like 2013's centenary gift Skywhale and Belconnen's rather phallic owl, these creations are meant to stretch imaginations and to prompt curiosity, introspection and debate.
A world without art would be a miserable place indeed. The genius of people such as Lindy Lee, who can imagine the inconceivable and then bring their visions into existence, is that they invite us on their quest for truth, beauty and meaning in a world that all too often seems to lack those qualities.
To paraphrase William Butler Yeats, when the covers finally come off Ouroboros on October 25 after the landscaping works are completed "a terrible beauty will be born".
It is a moment that should not be missed.
