Mike Burgess secures another term as spy boss

Mike Burgess will lead the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation for another five years, after being reappointed for the top job.
Mr Burgess has been the director-general of security at ASIO since 2019.
Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O'Neil announced his reappointment on Thursday.
"Mr Burgess has made an extraordinary contribution to Australia's national security and his leadership of ASIO has been invaluable in an increasingly complex security environment," she said in a statement.
In a social media post, Ms O'Neil said Mr Burgess had been an "incredibly important and trusted adviser" to her since she became Home Affairs Minister.
Mr Burgess was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the King's Birthday honours list in early June.
At the time Australia's 14th spy chief said he was very proud of his career in the intelligence community.
"I am honoured to be appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, it is an enormous privilege," he said.
"This award does not just honour me personally; I see it as a recognition of the crucial work done by the intelligence community more broadly."
Prior to joining ASIO, Mr Burgess was director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate.
In February, the spy chief revealed in ASIO's annual threat assessment foreign spies had recruited a former politician several years ago.
Mr Burgess will continue in the role until 2029.
