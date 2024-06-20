Housing land release plan a challenge but not 'impossible': Berry

Increasing the supply of sites for new homes in Canberra will be challenging but the government is realistic about how fast land could be released for sale, the Housing Minister has said.
Yvette Berry emphasised the land release program was indicative but not impossible.
"We can release all the land, but if we don't have construction workers there or the supplies to deliver, then it's going to be difficult for us to be able to deliver on that target," Ms Berry said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the program was big, and the government was particularly focused on the 2024-25 targets.
The program revealed the government intends to release land for 5107 residential dwellings in 2024-25.
Just 427 of those dwellings will be detached homes, while 4680 will be in multi-unit sites.
In last year's land release program, the government set out a plan to release 2087 dwellings in 2024-25.
Mr Barr said it was "frustrating" the Greens had issued a public statement criticising the indicative land release program after having been involved in the cabinet processes to develop it.
"I think this demonstrates that the Greens will politic with the land release program as they will with other policies. The Greens are a political party, just another political party," Mr Barr said at a press conference.
"And I think their behaviour in this instance just simply demonstrates that they are politicians going into an election process. They want to make a point. That's politics."
The Greens issued a statement on Thursday morning which said the 40 public housing dwellings forecast in the land release plan were good, but the government should go further.
Deputy Greens Leader Rebecca Vassarotti, who also holds the housing services portfolio, said the Greens were not going to stand in the way of the indicative land release program in cabinet.
"But it is absolutely of the ACT Greens to make commentary about where we need to be more ambitious and present the alternative vision of what we will do," Ms Vassarotti said.
Ms Vassarotti said the Greens' commitment to establish a government-owned property developer to build and buy public housing would deliver 540 homes in the first year.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee criticised the land release plan's focus on multi-unit housing and said a re-elected Labor-Greens government would deprive Canberrans of "genuine housing choice".
Master Builders ACT chief executive Michael Hopkins said the increase to planned land releases was welcomed but would not be shovel-ready for many years.
"If the Government wants to provide more housing for Canberrans it should be mindful of the impact and cost of new building regulations such as tree clearing laws, the price of new land released to the market and the impact of ACT government taxes, fees and charges," Mr Hopkins said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.