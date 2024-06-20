The Canberra Times
Plot of land earmarked for new stadium

Updated June 21 2024 - 6:26am, first published 12:00am
A 25-hectare plot of land has been earmarked for a new stadium, with the ACT government signalling its strong intent to completely revamp the CIT Bruce campus. Our weekly Locker Room columnists Caden Helmers, Melanie Dinjaski and Chris Dutton report on this latest development in our long, tortured road towards a new stadium.

