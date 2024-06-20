Plot of land earmarked for new stadium

A 25-hectare plot of land has been earmarked for a new stadium, with the ACT government signalling its strong intent to completely revamp the CIT Bruce campus. Our weekly Locker Room columnists Caden Helmers, Melanie Dinjaski and Chris Dutton report on this latest development in our long, tortured road towards a new stadium.
The director has been let go and it lost $400,000 over Easter. So how much life is left in the National Folk Festival? Plenty, the new director, Anne Denzer, tells Sally Pryor who reports on the troubles the much-loved event is facing.
And in education news, Sarah Lansdown reports on a $24.9 million funding package in the upcoming budget to improve literacy and numeracy teaching.
We're finishing our working week with a much warmer morning minimum, it only crept down to 3.1 degrees overnight. We're looking at a top of 11 for the day ahead. There's a medium chance of showers this afternoon.
Enjoy your Friday.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.