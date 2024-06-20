'It's abominable': Anxiety rises as eviction day looms for vulnerable residents

Vulnerable residents at Salvos Housing are anxious and concerned as steel perimeter fencing has gone up around their Narrabundah complex ahead of their impending eviction day.
For some, as the deadline draws closer, the stress levels are increasing around an uncertain future and it is taking a toll on their mental health.
Michael Grant, one of the affected residents, said a meeting had been organised next week.
He suffers from crippling agoraphobia. Moving into the complex six years ago allowed the 69-year-old to address his health issues and helped him remain sober.
The ring of steel around the property, with limited access points in and out, has brought a sense of impending doom to those living within it.
"It's abominable," Mr Grant said.
"I'm quite overwhelmed by all this at the moment and it has made me quite unwell as a result.
"We are not sure where to turn."
Salvos Housing previously stated it was "transitioning the allocation of [the units] to another vulnerable cohort".
It intends to turn the ageing apartments into youth housing and the current residents must leave by July 5.
However, the reason for the steel fencing intervention remains unclear and Salvos Housing was unable to be contacted for comment, despite repeated attempts.
Salvos Housing chief executive Chris Karagiannis has previously promised "no tenants will be left without a place to live", and that caseworkers were helping find residents alternative accommodation.
But for those like Mr Grant, whose physical and mental health depend on stability, this has been a terrible blow.
"There are many groups of people who need housing and the sad reality is, there is a lack of safe, secure and affordable housing for the most vulnerable people in our community," Mr Karagiannis said on May 8.
"So far, we have been successful in finding a suitable option for just under half the residents and expect the remainder to be relocated soon."
Salvos Housing has operated the units as transitional - or temporary - housing since 2015.
The ACT government gave The Salvation Army $28.3 million to provide social housing and homelessness services over eight years. That contract is due to end on June 30.
