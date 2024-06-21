'Tonight it's Vinnies' House': CEO Sleepout at Parliament raises $800k - and counting

In the subterranean concrete bunker that is the public carpark at Parliament House, more than 120 bosses, school principals, volunteers, public servants, cafe owners, builders, lawyers and others across the community on Thursday night raised more than $800,000 to help the homeless of Canberra and the region.
The annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout had to Friday morning raised more than $8 million nationally.
The event in Canberra on a rainy, cold winter's night was the 15th held in the national capital and the first held at Parliament House.
The iconic building was lit up in Vinnies blue on Thursday night to mark the event's anniversary.
And while the national capital earlier in the week shivered in minus 6 degree temperatures, the mercury fell to 3 degrees overnight on Thursday.
With a sleeping bag, some cardboard to fashion a shelter and the same soup distributed by the Vinnies Night Patrol, the participants bunkered down for the night in the carpark, well aware one night of sleeping rough was nothing compared to ongoing struggle of homelessness - but they, and their communities, wanted to help make a difference.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, bedecked in a Maroons scarf, was participating in his first CEO sleepout, raising more than $23,000.
"There's no better place to do it than the People's House which is going to be Vinnies House tonight," Mr Dick said, on Thursday night.
"It's great to support Vinnies and, hopefully, get some sleep but more importantly raise some money tonight."
Among the incredible people at the Canberra event was now Scouts ACT volunteer Neville Tomkins who was participating in his 13th Vinnies sleepout and who on Thursday passed $300,000 in the total fundraising he has personally generated for the charity over the last 13 years.
"And every dollar goes to our homeless people here in Canberra - what a wonderful cause," Mr Tomkins said.
"And I thank all of my very generous donors across the ACT, and of course, beyond."
Many school principals from across the region participated in the sleepout in Canberra, including Michael Green from Mount Carmel School in Yass who had a "quilt" made from paper by the kindergarten students.
Erin Marmont, principal of St Anthony's Parish Primary School in Wanniassa, participated in her first sleepout and raised $6500, including from a special day where the students wore their PJs and donated a gold coin.
"Last night was an experience that I will never forget," Ms Marmont said.
"Learning first hand the valuable work that St Vincent de Paul provides for our Canberra community was so powerful.
"I felt privileged to be a part of helping to make a difference in the lives of others. This appeal has raised much needed awareness on how so many in our Canberra community are doing it tough."
Real estate agent Christine Shaw was participating in her fourth CEO sleepout and Liberal MLA for Brindabella, Mark Parton, his 10th.
"I think it's a really important fundraiser for a charity that does really amazing work," he said.
"I know there are critics who say, 'Oh, this is rich people cosplaying and pretending that they are homeless'. Listen, we are raising millions of dollars every year for this really important charity and if people can find a better way to do it, well then we'll do that.
"Until such time as they do, we're doing to do this because Vinnies absolutely rock."
Ms Shaw has raised almost $100,000 for Vinnies over her four sleepouts. She said just as importantly was spreading the word in her community about how people could continue to help.
"The little experience we had nothing what our friends feel out in the homeless world," she said.
"We're just scratching the surface here and every year learning so much. I think the more people learn, the more they understand. Whether you're a bureaucrat in government, it can affect how you deliver social policy."
Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn CEO Lucy Hohnen thanked the community and participants for raising the essential funds.
"At Vinnies we see firsthand what the cost of living and housing crisis is doing to people from all backgrounds and stages of life. We know that it's never been worse," she said.
"In the past six months, over a thousand people have sought Vinnies emergency assistance more than five times.
"Additionally, during this period, more than 650 individuals and their families have reached out to us for emergency assistance for the first time.
"There is a real crisis out there and we need each dollar raised to help those experiencing the toughest of times."
Ms Hohnen said "complex issues of homelessness were brought to the doors of Parliament House" on Thursday night.
Participants heard from a person who has faced homelessness, gaining insight into his lived experience.
They also engaged in an interactive role play activity called "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes", whereby they received a character card reflecting personas of people Vinnies assists and then needed to negotiate a path through various services to receive assistance.
"This allowed them to better understand the multiple factors contributing to homelessness, and the complexities associated with breaking the cycle of poverty," Ms Hohnen said.
They also had a modest meal of soup and bread rolls.
"I am sure the participants going back to their warm beds will carry the cold harsh realities of homelessness in their memories," she said.
Fundraising for the Vinnies CEO Sleepout event will continue to the end of July.
