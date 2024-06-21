The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Photos

'Tonight it's Vinnies' House': CEO Sleepout at Parliament raises $800k - and counting

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 21 2024 - 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the subterranean concrete bunker that is the public carpark at Parliament House, more than 120 bosses, school principals, volunteers, public servants, cafe owners, builders, lawyers and others across the community on Thursday night raised more than $800,000 to help the homeless of Canberra and the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.