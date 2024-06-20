A sea of bums: Biggest turn out ever for Canberra's winter solstice swim

It was a sea of blue and red bums at the annual winter solstice swim.
As the sun rose on the shortest day of the year, hundreds of brave souls gathered at the edge of Lake Burley Griffin to submerge themselves in the freezing waters.
A record 399 people turned out for this year's event, making it the biggest ever.
The sounds of a bagpipe helped swimmers summon their courage to jump into the blue-grey water.
One participant kept their beanie on even as they waded out into the lake.
The temperature of the lake drops to around 6 degrees in June, according to monitors.
The 2024 Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim kicked off at 7.12am on Friday, June 21 at Yarralumla Beach.
More than $55,000 had been raised for Lifeline Canberra by the day of the swim, organisers said.
The swimmers were in some ways fortunate; with the air temperature hovering about 4 degrees, it was a great deal warmer than the icy temperatures recorded earlier in the week.
There was also no wind to confront shivering bathers, with the Canberra Airport station reporting dead calm conditions at 7.30am.
However with a "feels like" temperature of just two degrees above freezing, there was still a lot of chattering teeth once the bathers emerged from the lake.
The rest of the day looked cloudy with patches of rain, and a maximum temperature of 11 degrees.
Heading into the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting mostly sunny skies with passing cloud and maximums of 14 degrees.
The temperatures weren't set to plummet too low with a minimum of zero degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
