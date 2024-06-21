'I hate Queensland': Raiders young gun shines in NSW Origin victory

Chevy Stewart has given Canberra Raiders fans another taste of his extraordinary NRL potential after a standout performance in the NSW Blues' Under-19s Origin victory, but says he's willing to be patient to get a bigger crack at first-grade.
Stewart was named man of the match in the Blues' 14-10 triumph at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night, securing the NSW side their third-straight Under-19s State of Origin title.
NRL rookie Stewart was one of two Raiders represented in the Blues, alongside back-rower Noah Martin.
Mulletted Martin had a solid game laying the platform, but Stewart truly shined.
The teenager scored the opening try by steamrolling three Queensland defenders, and set up Matt Arthur's miraculous game-sealing four-pointer in the corner as Stewart racked up 175 metres, three line-breaks and 13 tackle busts at fullback.
For Stewart, the win was fuelled by his dislike of the Maroons.
"I hate Queensland. I don't like them," he said post-game.
"I had a bit of a rough game last year so I had a bit of a point to prove to show people what I could do.
"I put it down to my dad. A few times watching him screaming at the TV. That eight-year drought hurt me as a kid."
Stewart backed up from last year's Under-19's Origin clash where he played alongside fellow Raider Ethan Strange, who also won man of the match honours in 2023.
Strange, now 19 and an NRL starter for the Raiders, couldn't play in this year's edition, but Stewart revealed how the close pair have grown as they've developed in Canberra, with the young five-eighth highly influential in the fullback committing to the Green Machine.
"There was interest from other clubs, but I went to a City-Country camp when I was 16 and I knew of Ethan Strange, and we had a nice little chat. He told me the club was going in the right direction," Stewart said.
"I got a little bit of FOMO [fear of missing out], I called my dad and my manager and said I really want to go to Canberra."
Strange and Stewart are just two of a group of representative-level youngsters the Raiders now boast, with the club this week announcing the signing of three more Blues juniors in Ethan Sanders, Myles Martin and Savelio Tamale.
The Raiders already have another former Under-19s Blues star from last year too, in forward Jake Clydsdale.
"I'm stoked. I've already sent a message out to all of them [Sanders, Martin, Tamale] and how keen I am to have them there," Stewart said.
"There's a really good future going on down to Canberra, and I'm very excited to meet the boys.
"Me and Strangey have been lucky enough to experience [our NRL debuts]... I'm sure they'll get their chance for sure."
Stewart has been back playing NSW Cup since making his highly-anticipated NRL debut in round six when Jordan Rapana was injured.
The 18-year-old played three tough games straight before Raiders coach Ricky Stuart gave the future fullback star a well-earned break.
While Stewart is eyeing a long and successful career in the NRL, he said he has complete trust in his coach, who he sees as a father figure.
"It doesn't really bother me to be honest [getting back to the NRL]. Rapa is there, he's so skillful," Stewart said.
"There's such a good elders group at Canberra and I learn off them.
"Stick [Stuart] knows what to do with me. I've told him I put my full trust in him, so when he's ready, I'm ready again.
"I put him down as my second dad. He's so good. He looks after me and Strangey so well, and not just us two, the whole club.
"He's the best, I love him."
