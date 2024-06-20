Vegas, baby! Raiders locked in to play in Sin City

The Canberra Raiders are "signed, sealed and delivered" for Las Vegas next year, with an announcement expected from the NRL following State of Origin.
An NRL source told The Canberra Times they'll "definitely" be one the four NRL teams who will open the 2025 season in the gambling mecca.
The news comes as the Melbourne Storm officially withdrew from the race to play in Vegas, with the Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors the three teams likely to play against the Raiders in round zero next year.
NRL hierarchy were impressed with the application put together by Raiders chief executive Don Furner and chair Dennis Richardson and the Raiders' obvious links with Sin City - the home of NFL team the Las Vegas Raiders.
An official announcement was likely to come once Origin II, which will be played at the MCG on Wednesday night, was out of the way.
There's an ARL Commission meeting in Melbourne on the morning of game two where Las Vegas will be one of the discussion points.
The Raiders were willing to give up a home game to be one of the four teams picked to make the trip, but could also be one of the away teams as well.
Raiders centre Matt Timoko was excited by the prospect of heading over to play in the USA for the first time.
He was expecting a few distractions in Sin City, but was confident they would be able to put them aside to concentrate on the game.
"I'm pretty excited if we do get to go, but that's for next year to worry about - but it's pretty nice to be recognized as one of the teams that's going," Timoko said.
"There's a few distractions over there, but we'll put them to the side for the game and worry about that stuff afterwards."
It had been thought the Storm would be one of the four teams, but they officially withdrew on Friday morning.
While some clubs have baulked at the US double-header, the Raiders have been keen from day one and threw up their hand to make the trip this year.
They were rebuffed on the first attempt, the NRL opting to go with Brisbane, Manly, South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters for the historic debut - with the Green Machine the back-up if any of them had've pulled out.
But the Raiders' desire never went away and they'll get their turn in 2025, when they'll look to tap into a new market.
Raiders fans will be lining up to make the trip as well given the hype the first edition sparked for travelling spectators.
Storm chief executive Justin Rodski said their focus was on looking after their Melbourne-based fans at the start of next season.
"The Melbourne Storm has advised the NRL it will not participate in the opening round of the 2025 season in Las Vegas,'' Rodski said on Friday morning.
"Storm had expressed interest in being involved in the 2025 fixture, but having reviewed the proposed terms and conditions provided by the NRL and considered all other factors, the club has instead decided to focus on its preparation closer to home.
"While we are supportive of the NRL's vision for growth and expansion internationally, the time is not right for Storm to head to Vegas in 2025.
"Having played two trial matches away from Victoria in 2024, including the groundbreaking trial match in Fiji, the club will concentrate efforts on its local members, fans and participants.
"We are more than happy to discuss future opportunities with the NRL, whether that is in Vegas, Fiji or other markets where there is opportunity for the game to grow and for the Storm to be involved.''
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Adrian Trevilyan, 20. Hohepa Puru, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Adam Cook.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Solomona Faataape 3. Brent Naden, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Fonua Pole, 11. Reuben Porter, 12. Samuela Fainu, 13. Justin Matamua. Interchange: 14. Tallyn Da Silva, 15. Sione Fainu, 16. Alex Seyfarth, 17. Kit Laulilii. Reserves: 18. Heath Mason, 19. Luke Laulilii, 20. Adam Doueihi, 21. Tony Sukkar, 22. Jordan Miller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.