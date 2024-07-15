The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2024

Savvy shoppers, your time to pick up a bargain is now.

Amazon's biggest sale of the year - Amazon Prime Day - is now live, and you have more opportunity to save than ever before.

This year Amazon announced a major switch up extending the traditional 48 hour sale period to run over six days from Tuesday, July 16 to Sunday, July 21 giving you more time to pursue the best deals.

Here, we've done the hard work for Prime members and scouted the best deals in the sales across a range of categories. We've unlocked the best overall Australian deals, as well as the best across fashion, beauty, tech and groceries to save you time.



Bookmark this page. We'll be updating the best deals right across the Prime Day sale so you are across where you can save with

Amazon Australia will be dropping new sales every day from leading brands including LEGO, Apple, Finish, Miele, The North Face, Panasonic, Quilton, Samsonite, Sony and more.

Not a Prime member, but want to access the savings? Read our Amazon Prime membership guide to find out more, and take advantage of Prime's free 30 day trial.

It give you immediate access to the sales, delivery and other additional benefits such as Prime Video, music, gaming and reading.

Dyson V8™ Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Picture by Amazon

Save big on Dyson

Deals on Dyson vacuums are too good to pass up with up to 46 per cent off some of the highly rated models.

You can pick up the Dyson V8™ Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $429 - 46 per cent off the RRP $799. One of the best all-rounders on the market this model is lightweight and powerful to quickly get around floors with ease and comes with one cleaner head and four attachment tools.



These devices are a step up from the V8 with more suction power and options such as LED screens and sophisticated filtration system and lighting tech to see and trap 99.99 per cent of all those dust particles.

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler and Dryer

Other savings include:

SAVE ON VACUUMS AND CLEANERS

Tried and trusted vacuum cleaners including Bissell and Bosch are on sale providing a solid knock down in pricing. You can pick up carpet cleaners or spot cleaners as well as mops to take your house cleaning to the next level.

The best deals include:

Kindle Scribe. Picture by Amazon

AMAZON DEVICES

Readers will rejoice with Kindle devices already available early Prime Day sales.



The biggest discount can be found on Amazon's latest Kindle release - the Kindle Scribe - which is the first e-book reader and digital notebook in one. With an extended 10.2 inch screen the devices come with a basic pen to enable notes and drawings to made direct to the device and saved.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro by Amazon. Picture by Amazon

Alexa devices are also available at a fraction of their usual price including:

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Smart speaker with Alexa - 51 per cent off - $49 (down from $99)

Echo Pop | Full sound compact Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa - 63 per cent off - $29 (down from $79)

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro by Amazon | Wireless Video Doorbell Security - 34 per cent off - $229 (down from $349)

Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (Formerly Video Doorbell Pro 2) by Amazon - 34 per cent off - $299 (down from $349)

Fire TV Cube - 50 per cent off - $109 (down from $219)

Fire TV Stick Lite - 51 per cent off - $29 (down from $59)

Apple MacBook Pro. Picture by Amazon

APPLE

Apple deals don't disappoint across its range of most popular products.

Meanwhile if you are looking for a new smart watch, there are numerous Apple Watch series 9 and SE models discounted somewhere between 7 and up to almost 18 per cent.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus. Picture by Amazon

HOME APPLIANCES

If you've been looking for an air fryer, pressure cooker or slow cooker some of the big name brands such as Instant Pot are up to 50 per cent off. You'll also find great deals on coffee machines and toasters from brands such as De'Longhi and Breville and personal care items from brands like Philips.

One of the highest rated air fryers on the market - the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L air fryer - is 55 per cent off at $120.98. With a 4.8 star rating the fryer is a steal with its usual RRP at $269.

Buyers rave about the cooker noting it is big enough to manage meals for a family of four to six people and has handy features such as baking, air frying, roasting, and is also able to dehydrate food.

Philips have discounts across a range of shavers, toothbrushes and hair clippers with savings of more than 50 per cent including items such as the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (50 per cent off), Philips Bodygroom Series 3000 (50 per cent off) and Philips Hair Straightener 7000 (50 per cent off).

Check out more appliance deals:

Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine with Milk Jug Thermal. Picture by Amazon

Picture by Amazon.

BEAUTY

Beauty products were a top seller in Prime Day sales last year and it is again tipped to be popular thanks to a wide range of brand savings with up to 70 per cent off items.

Big brands include Rimmel, Maybelline, Max Factor, Nivea, Covergirl, Sally Hensen, Wella, 1000 Hour, Aveeno, John Frieda, Lynx, NYX, Schwarzkopf, L'Oreal Paris, Tresemme and Olay all feature large discounts acorss a wide range of their most popular and cult products making it the perfect time to stock up on items or even add a few new ones to your makeup rotation.



Meta Quest 3 128GB Breakthrough Mixed Reality Headset. Picture by Amazon

GAMERS WIN BIG

Gamers will love some of the biggest discounts on tech and gaming set up including up to 50 per cent off Samsung curved gaming monitors.

Those keen for an elevated gaming experience can pick up the Meta Quest 128GB mixed reality headset with a Prime only deal of $100 off the RRP. The

The set comes with an included video game to get you started on your VR gaming journey.

Gaming headsets are also on sale including the ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless headset at $199 (33 per cent off RRP $332)

Console gamers and families looking for entertainment can also nab 17 per cent off the Nintendo Switch Console OLED model for $449 (down from RRP $539.95).



Save on Tommy Hilfiger. Picture by Amazon

FASHION AND HOME

No matter if you're looking for a simple scarf or to save on a pricy item from a big name brand, or are looking to freshen up your home or bedroom with some new decor, Prime Day has you covered.

We've broken down some of the best discounts available in home and fashion here.