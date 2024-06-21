The $2.85b stadium Canberrans can only dream of

All right, be honest. Are you considering a trip to Las Vegas for the NRL, or for ... Vegas, baby? I guess it doesn't really matter in the end, because having the Green Machine collide with Sin City has to be a recipe for success.
The Raiders are almost certainly guaranteed a spot in the NRL's Vegas experiment after the Melbourne Storm officially withdrew from the process on Friday morning.
That leaves the Raiders, Panthers, Sharks and Warriors as the teams left standing. And, unless the NRL makes a brutal call to go another way, that means lime green support will be going international.
For those fans willing to fork out for rugby league's United States festival, they'll get to see what Canberrans can only dream of - a $A2.85 billion (yes billion) stadium. I mean, a $2.85b stadium would even make Bruce a desirable location.
There's plenty happening in Raiderland. Chevy Stewart dominated the under-19s State of Origin, Ricky Stuart has officially signed a trio of young guns and an English recruit will follow as well.
The most important part, though, is beating the Tigers this weekend, especially after being booed by home fans last weekend.
The Brumbies' title hopes were shattered last week by some dud refereeing calls and some of their own brain snaps. But 10 players have been included in Joe Schmidt's first Wallabies squad, which is not a bad consolation prize. The unlucky men to miss out? Ryan Lonergan and Darcy Swain.
Thanks for reading. It's going to be a cold one this weekend, but not wet, so whatever field you're at make sure you enjoy the footy. And if you can't get there, Melanie Dinjaski have a live blog running all day Saturday to keep you up to date.
- Chris Dutton
