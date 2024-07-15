Best savings in tech and gaming | Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals

Pick up great deals on brands such as Samsung. Picture by Amazon.

In an age of constantly evolving technology, it can be expensive to keep up with the latest gadgets.

The good news is Amazon Prime Day is here to make gadgets more accessible thanks to some big discounts.

So, if you've had your eye on a tech device from brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung or Bose for some time, it's possible to find it for a fraction of the price. Here we break down the best deals we've found in the 2024 Amazon Prime Day sale so you don't have to do that heavy lifting trolling through the specials.

TECH DEALS



Apple Watch series 9. Picture by Amazon

APPLE

The biggest savings with tech giant Apple are primarily on their Apple Watch series 9 and SE, however there are still some great deals on MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and an Apple pencil.



You can save $360 off an Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 16" laptop with M3 Pro chip which is now $4539 (down from $4899).

Want something slightly smaller? Save $240 off the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15" laptop with M3 chip for $1959 (down from $2199)

Pick up the Apple Pencil (USB-C) for just $115 down from RRP of $137. The pencil pairs and charges via USB-C and attaches magnetically to a number of iPad models.



Meanwhile if you are looking for a new smart watch, there are numerous Apple Watch series 9 and SE models discounted somewhere between 7 and up to almost 18 per cent.

The Apple Watch SE features a large retina display, fitness and health tracking, and the powerful S5 chip for smooth performance.



It includes fall detection, emergency SOS, and activity rings to help users stay connected and active. It also runs on watchOS, which offers a wide range of apps and customisation options.



Alternatively, the S9 chip enables a superbright display and a new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen.



Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Hook your new watch up with a iPhone upgrade. The biggest saving on an iPhone is the Apple iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB) - Blue at 14 per cent off, now $1763.19 (down from $2049).

Samsung 32 Inch Odyssey Neo G75B Curved QLED UHD Gaming Monitor. Picture by Amazon

SAMSUNG

Samsung is offering a number of deals with the most significant on curved gaming monitors. So if you're in the market for a new screen, now is the time.

The Samsung 32 Inch Odyssey Neo G75B Curved QLED UHD Gaming Monitor is the pick of the bunch with its 4K UHD 2160p resolution. Get almost 47 per cent off, with the sale price tag coming in at $849 from RRP $1599.

Ensure you can back it all up with great savings on external hard drives, like the Samsung SSD T7 1TB Portable External SSD, Up to USB 3.2 Gen 2, which offers reliable storage for gamers, students and professionals.



The grey unit is on sale for $249, a 48 per cent discount on the RRP of $479.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Picture by Amazon

BOSE

Those looking for the top deals in sound quality, can't go past the offerings from Bose.



They have wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds on sale for 50 per cent off - $199 down from RRP of $399. These comfortable earbuds offer high-fidelity audio with simple touch controls.



Prefer headphones to earbuds? The Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black are 41 per cent off with a sale price of $297 down from $349.



They are padded for comfort and the battery lasts all day.

If you're looking to improve the audio at home or on the move, there are also deals on speakers and soundbars.



Meta Quest. Picture by Amazon

META

Gamers looking to enhance their experience with virtual reality will want to check out the 20 per cent off being offered on the Meta Quest 3 128GB Breakthrough Mixed Reality Headset (Asgard's Wrath 2 Game Included with Purchase).



It's come down to $699.99 from RRP of $906.99.

It's the most powerful Quest yet, featuring next-level performance with more than double the graphic processing power of Quest 2 and comes with a range of new features.



ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless Gaming Headset. Picture by Amazon

ELECTRONICS

There are stacks of electronics deals from popular brands including Asus, Beats, Belkin, Denon, HPM, Jabra and JBL plus more.

JBL is offering up to 50 per cent off a number of items, including earbuds and portable speakers.



Some other top deals include:

Games on sale include Super Mario RPG. Picture by Amazon

GAMES

We can't forget the gamers and there are plenty of deals to delight.



Nab 17 per cent off the Nintendo Switch Console OLED model for $449 (down from RRP $539.95).

For PC and XBOX-ers into flying the A320 on Microsoft Flight Simulator, there are some choice items on sale to help enhance the experience, like the ThrustMaster TCA Sidestick X Airbus Edition, Ergonomic Replica of The Airbus Sidestick, Officially Licensed for Xbox Series X|S & Windows.



It's been reduced by almost 40 per cent, now at $152 from an RRP of $249.95.

PC lovers playing Flying the Viper will need to check out Thrustmaster Viper TQS: Metal Throttle Quadrant System, 21 Action Buttons, 5 Axes, Iconic Chaff/Flare Functions, Licensed by the U.S. Air Force (PC).



It's 25 per cent off, making the sale price $447 from RRP of $539.

If you're looking to really splurge but also save big, the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle is on sale for $738.95, a 23 per cent off the RRP of $959.

There are also heaps of games for X-BOX, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch and more on sale for between 15 and 70 per cent off.