Best savings on health and beauty | Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals

Everyone deserves to treat themselves to a little pampering.



With major beauty retailers like Mecca, Sephora and K-beauty distributor, BONIIK picking up steam in Australia, it's clear the skin and beauty industry is here to stay.

For the seasoned skin and beauty pros, they will know that the cost of health and beauty can add up.



Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2024 represents the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favourite skincare, health and makeup products (or buy new ones you've been dying to try!)

We've found some of the biggest savings on leading brands to save you some time.

Not a Prime member, but want to access the savings? Read our Amazon Prime membership guide to find out more, and take advantage of Prime's free 30 day trial.

A Prime Membership gives you immediate access to the sales, delivery and other additional benefits such as access to Prime Video, and Amazon music, gaming and reading.



MAKEUP



If you're running low on makeup products or simply need an excuse to treat yourself, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on makeup items like L'Oreal Paris Serum True Match Foundation for $22.51 (49.96 per cent off RRP $44.97) and Natio Australia Mineral Eyeshadow Palette for $11.18 (43.95 per cent off RRP $19.94).

With a range of products up to 65 per cent off across big brands like L'Oreal, Max Factor, La Roche Posay and Maybelline, Amazon isn't playing around.



Across big name brands you will find:

Covergirl - up to 66 per cent off selected products including mascara, concealers, foundations, eyeliners, powders and serums

L'Oréal Paris - Up to 55 per cent off selected products including serums, powers, lipsticks, concealer, foundations, and eye products

Natio - Up to 50 per cent off selected products including makeup and skincare

Examples of savings include:

1000 HOUR Eyelash and Brow Dye Kit for $7.98 (60 per cent off RRP $19.95)



NYX Professional Fat Lip Oil with 12HR Hydration in Cherry Pink for $8.82 (55.87 per cent off RRP $19.99)

Covergirl Outlast All-Day Liquid Lipstick for $8.94 (62.67 per cent off RRP $23.95)



SKINCARE



The popular skincare routines of 2024 are all about highlighting and enhancing natural beauty, and it all starts with a good skincare ritual.

Building a healthy skincare routine can be a bit of trial and error, especially when skincare can get pricey, or if you have particularly sensitive skin.

This year, Amazon has highlighted an enormous range of popular skincare products at enviable prices, including the WELEDA Skin Food Dry Skin Moisturiser for $26.36 (20 per cent off RRP $32.95) and a wide range of John Frieda hair care products.



If you're still discovering the world of skincare, gift sets like the Grown Alchemist AM Prescription Mini Gift Set & Value Pack for $43.89 (19.99 per cent off RRP $54.86) or the Grown Alchemist PM Gift Set for $48.82 (19.99 per cent off RRP $61.02) can be a convenient way to try products before committing to the full-size.



If not for you, they can be a thoughtful self-care gift them for friends, partners or family members.



In big name skincare brands you will find:

Dove - Up to 56 per cent off selected items including shampoo and conditioner, deodorants, and body wash.

Eau Thermale Avène - Between 38 and 60 per cent off selected products including sunscreens, cleaners and lotions.



Garnier - Up to 50 per cent off selected products including hair products, serums and moisturiser and cleansers

Other savings include:

Burt's Bees Lipbalm 4-Pack Set for $13.17 (40 per cent off RRP $21.95)



AHC Natural Essential Mask 5 Pack for $13.37 (20 per cent off RRP $16.71)



Bioderma Anti-Blemish Gel-Cream Treatment for Oily, Blemish Prone Skin for $23.44 (31 per cent off RRP $33.97)



Aveeno Daily Moisturising Vitamin E Jojoba Oil Shea Butter Body Oil Mist Spray for $7.79 (60 per cent off RRP $19.48)



BULLDOG Skincare for Men Sensitive Bamboo Razor for $10.64 (44 per cent off RRP $19)

DOVE Triple Moisturising Body Wash for $24.09 (52.76 per cent off RRP $51)

FRAGRANCE



Looking for a new signature scent?

Other savings include:

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau De Parfum for Women 100 ml for $138.28 (37.06 per cent off RRP $219.74)



MOR Boutique Scented Home Library Bedtime Stories Candle for $25.25 (26.79 per cent off RRP $34.47)



Philosophy Hands Of Hope Sparkling Grapefruit Hand and Nail Cream for $12.91 (43.65 per cent off RRP $22.75)



PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS



For those who prefer to bulk-buy household items when they're on sale, Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers discounts on a great range of everyday products, including Colgate Max Fresh Toothpaste for $4.99 (50 per cent off RRP $9.99), Band-Aid Fabric Strips 50-Pack for $3.93 (21.24 per cent off RRP $4.99) and Gillette Labs Rapid Foaming Shave Gel for $7 (50 per cent off RRP $14).

And if you've had your eye on Dyson hair products like the Airwrap, these trendy items are on sale this year. This includes savings on Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer for $429 (33 per cent off RRP $649) and the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler and Dryer for $669 (21 per cent off RRP $849).

Other savings include:



Libra Hipster Period Proof Brief Reusable Underwear for $12.86 (48.53 per cent off RRP $25)



Nurofen Zavance Fast Pain Relief Liquid Capsules 200mg Ibuprofen 20 Pack for $5.51 (36.95 per cent off RRP $8.74)



for $31.46 (47 per cent off RRP $59.37)



Conclusion

Amazon Prime Day presents a golden opportunity to stock up on health and beauty products for unbeatable prices. For Amazon, beauty is a best-selling category, and for good reason.

Whether you're dabbling in K-beauty, looking for a new lippie or mascara, or simply wanting to stock up on some daily essentials, there's something for everyone looking to enhance their daily regimen.

