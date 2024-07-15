Amazon Prime Day deals: Best in fashion savings

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through. Deals and prices are correct at time of publication, and may change. Some deals are only available while stocks last.

Picture by Shutterstock

Until July 21 you can expect exclusive discounts from leading clothing brands like Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face and Bonds, as well as small and medium-sized Australian owned businesses, during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

If there is an item of clothing that you're missing from your wardrobe, like a staple hoodie or a scarf, there's a good chance you will be able to find it for a fraction of the usual price.



Running gear is also a major sale category at this year's Prime Day event. In other words, if you need some new fits or accessories, then run, don't walk!



Not a Prime member, but want to access the savings? Read our Amazon Prime membership guide to find out more, and take advantage of Prime's free 30 day trial.

It give you immediate access to the sales, delivery and other additional benefits such as Prime Video, music, gaming and reading.

CHECK OUT MORE DEALS:

Get 70 per cent off Bonds. Picture by Amazon

Bonds - Save up to 70 per cent

If you need to stock up on essentials like underwear and socks a price tag at 70 per cent off is hard to beat.

Sales extend into the Bonds period underwear range with up to 66 per cent off.

Men's Slim Stretch Chino by Ben Sherman.

Ben Sherman

Stock up on wardrobe staples with Ben Sherman with 30 to 60 per cent off its menswear range including Men's Slim Stretch Chinos, signature T-shirts and polos.

There are also incredible savings to be had on shoes with 80 per cent of the men's campus trainers - a perfect staple for any wardrobe - starting from $28 depending on size and colour.



Other savings include:

Champion Men's Script Hoodie. Picture Amazon

Champion

Tommy Hilfiger Yacht Jacket. Picture by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger



Tommy Hilfiger offers classic pieces at a fraction of the cost including the Yacht jacket for $75.61 - saving 72 per cent off the RRP $279, the Essential Shorts for $40 - saving 70 per cent off the RRP $139, and a range of other clothing and accessories.

'47' adults unisex Boston Red Sox cap. Picture by Amazon

Rep your team

Love the Red Sox, Dodgers, or Yankees? Or just looking for a sweet cap. Caps from brand '47' are between 30 to 45 per cent off.



FILA Women's Classic 2.0 Short. Picture Amazon

FILA

Stock up on sportwear basics with FILA including men's, women's and kids classic shorts, puffer vests, and jackets.

FILA also has a range of trainers, sneakers and slides with heavy discounts of up to 44 per cent on some items such as the men's Classico sneaker or 20 per cent off the women's Memory Decimus 8 training shoe.

Berlei Women's Electrify Underwire Sports Bra. Picture by Amazon.

Underwear

If you're in need of those everyday essentials Prime Day is perfect to stock up on socks, underwear and bras.

Discounts range from 30 to 80 per cent off selected products.

Jockey lovers will want to stock up on underwear including the Women's Parisienne Classic Bikini Brief, No Ride Up range with between 20 to 60 per cent off.

U BY KOTEX Ultrathins has brief and bikini period underwear on sale between 47 to 52 per cent off with pairs costing between $10.50 and $11.50.

Other deals include:

Calvin Klein - between 15 to 60 per cent off a selected range of men's and women's underwear

Caterpillar Mens Classic Hoodie, Hi Vis Orange/Dark Shadow

Workwear

Bad Workwear has up to 50 per cent across a range of items including workpants (mens and womens), high-vis.

Catepillar has between 20 to 40 per cent off selected items including the Caterpillar Mens Classic Hoodie, Hi Vis Orange/Dark Shadow at 43 per cent off, classic jackets and sweatshirts, pants, polos and more for both men and women.

Dickies has 44 percent off its men's workwear range including Dickies Men's Original 874 Work Pant for $55.

Visit the Hard Yakka storefront for up to 37 per cent off a range of workwear including high-vis classic hoodies, waterproof jackets, and cargos,

Julius Marlow Men's Jaded Dress Shoe. Picture by Amazon

Shoes

From trainers to dress shoes, hiking boots to slippers. There is a show for every purpose offered as a 'Best deal' across the Prime Day sale period.

Big discounts include up to 45 per cent off Columbia women's Newton Ridge lightweight waterproof hiking boots and up to 47 per cent off selected Crocs across men's, women's and kids ranges, which are here to stay even if you hate them.

Guess Loven sneaker. Picture by Amazon