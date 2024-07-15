Best in home, groceries and pets | Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through. Deals and prices are correct at time of publication, and may change. Some deals are only available while stocks last.
If you're looking to zhuzh up your home and invest in some new decor, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect excuse.
With savings and special offers on sophisticated dining sets, stylish home decor, high-tech kitchen equipment, smart home devices, bulk buys and pet supplies, knowing what you want and how to find it on Amazon will probably be the hardest part of navigating this exclusive Prime subscriber sale.
In this article, we break down some of the best home deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024 you will find.
Not a Prime member, but want to access the savings? Read our Amazon Prime membership guide to find out more, and take advantage of Prime's free 30 day trial.
It give you immediate access to the sales, delivery and other additional benefits such as Prime Video, music, gaming and reading.
CHECK OUT MORE DEALS:
It doesn't matter what item you are looking for when it comes to your home - you will find it during the Prime Day sales right down to the plug for the kitchen sink.
Kitchen items on sales aren't hard to come by. There are plenty of deals on smaller kitchen items such as cutlery, utensils, cookware and pots/pans sets from leading brands such as KitchenAid and OXO, Cuisiart, De'Longhi, through to the best knife sets (up to 68-70 per cent off) from Furi Pro.
You can even pick up everything from the most basic dinnerware set from Amazon Basics through to something more elegant such as the Gibson Elite Terranea Round Reactive Glaze Terra Cotta Dinnerware Set for $140 all at a discount.
Among the list of kitchen products is the popular Stanley range including deals on Stanley IceFlow™ Fast Flow Bottle, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Soft Matte Collection, and Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState.
Crawl into bed with some new sheets, doona and pillows and cosy on up to these deals from Linen House. You can get up to 60 per cent selected Nara 400TC bamboo/cotton King and Queen quilt cover sets.
You can also find deals on mattress protectors and sheets.
If you've been on the fence about a weighted blanket you can pick up one for up to 75 per cent off with Luxor Linen. The Microfibre Weighted Blanket Heavy Gravity Kids Adult Size is the perfect addition to any bed for the perfect rest.
Thanks to Luxor Linen you can also find the perfect 700GSM Duck Down and Feather Quilt as a part of Prime Day deals alongside many other items.
Still not toasty enough? Sunbeam Sleep has around 30 per cent off a range of electric blankets and throws including the Sunbeam Feel Perfect Sherpa Fleece Heated Throw Blanket, Sunbeam Sleep Perfect Quilted Electric Blanket, and Sunbeam Sleep Perfect Antibacterial Electric Blanket.
You can find savings across brands including:
Joseph and Joseph - Up to 50 per cent off selected kitchen products including cleaning items, organisers, caddies, chopping board sets and dispensers.
Tontine - Deals up to 70 per cent off selected Tontine products including quilts, protectors, and pillows.
If arctic temperatures are getting to you can pick up Ausclimate 1500W 7 Fin Smart Enclosed Oil Column Heater with 24-Hour Timer or a 1000W Smart Inverter Panel Heater for $129 or $179 respectively (saving between 40 to 48 per cent).
Ausclimate has a range of other products discounted by up to 30 per cent including smart convection heaters, air purifiers and a dehumidifier.
If you are hoping to travel soon and are looking to update your luggage brands such as Hanke, NinetyGo and Showkoo have sales across its range of items.
SHOWKOO luggage sets are highly rated at 4.5 stars from more than 19,000 reviews, with sets coming with three bags including 20", 24" and 28" sizes, perfect for short and long trip needs. The sets also come in a range of colours including champagne, black, orange, purple and mint green making them feel more personalised. Priced at $329.99, the sets can be picked up during Prime Day for 25 per cent off at $247.99.
The Hanke range has 28 per cent off selected items including 20", 24", and 26" sizes.
Related: Discover more kitchen and home deals here
Stock up for your next party, movie night (or just keep a stash hidden for yourself) of ALLEN's bulk lollies.
Bulk bags are on sale including Party mix 1kg (32 per cent off), Minties 1kg (27 per cent off), Snakes Alive 1kg (20 per cent off).
If you go a bit strong and need a pick-me-up coffee in the morning be sure to see if your favourite coffee beans or pods are on sale. Vittoria Coffee has up to 50 per cent off beans and capsules, Wolff Coffee Roasters have 20 per cent off its Big Dog Blend.
Cleaning products are strong on the Prime Day lists as well with brands such as Sabco offering significant discounts on refill items.
Other pantry items worth checking out include:
Spoil your furry friends with a few bargains across food, toys and care essentials.
If you are hoping to pick up a new bowl, bed or accessories for getting around with your pet, check out the following Amazon Basics pet deals:
Amazon Basics Cuddler Pet Bed - Soft and Comforting (range of sizes) - 49 per cent off - $29.90 to 34.90
Amazon Basics pet product range features discounts of between 15 to 50 per cent on selected items.
PetSafe products including pet doors, trainers, toilet trays, toys and harnesses on sale between 15 to 50 per cent off.