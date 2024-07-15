Biggest savings in baby, kids and toys | Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales

Picture by Shutterstock

Whether the dog's chewed up all the toys in the house, your kid's birthday is coming up, or you're simply running low on baby supplies, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect opportunity to stock up on both the daily essentials and even purchase gifts for special occasions like Book Week, birthdays and Christmas.



To save you the time, we've found some of the best offers on baby clothing and essentials, kids costumes, and toys this Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Not a Prime member, but want to access the savings? Read our Amazon Prime membership guide to find out more, and take advantage of Prime's free 30 day trial.

It give you immediate access to the sales, delivery and other additional benefits such as Prime Video, music, gaming and reading.

BABY



Merino Baby Coverall. Photo supplied Amazon.

Treat your baby to snug and soft winter outfits



Prime Day deals give mum and dad the perfect opportunity to keep little ones comfy and cosy, with items including coveralls, sets, jumpers and vests for the winter season.



Made from super fine merino wool, the range from Merino Baby is soft and supple on delicate skin, making it perfect for newborns and young babies.



Other savings include:

PATPAT Store Two-Piece Waffle Set for $21.60 (36 per cent off RRP $33.75)



Save up to 36 per cent on selected items from the PATPAT store including winter essentials.

MOMSMENU 3-Pack Organic Cotton Baby Swaddles for $39.90 (20 per cent off RRP $49.88)

Snugtime Knitted Bunny Boot for $12 (25 per cent off RRP $16)

Skip Hop Sloth Cry Activated Soother. Photo supplied by Amazon.

Discover baby essentials at enviable prices

For seasoned Amazon shoppers with little ones, one of the best things about the Amazon Prime Day sale is the ability to stock up on baby essentials for a fraction of the price.

You can make savings on the everyday essentials with Huggies nappies including DryNites, Little Swimmers, Pure Care Nappy pants and Ultra Dry ranges available between 20 to 30 per cent off.

And if you're searching for a new stroller, look no further than Amazon Prime Day for large discounts on some of the most popular brands including the Safe-And-Sound Cosy Luxe Stroller for $296 (34.2 per cent off RRP $449.99) and luxury brands like Joolz Geo3 Stroller for $1804 (18 per cent off RRP $2,200).

Other savings you can find on baby brands include:

NUK Baby Bottle Cleanser Concentrate for $9.88 (41.71 per cent off RRP $16.96)

Chicco 2-Pack Physio Baby Bottle Teat for $7.13 (40.33 per cent off RRP $11.95)

Bubba Blue Cellular Baby Blanket for $17.97 (40 per cent off RRP $29.95)

Ergobaby Aura Baby Wrap for $60.60 (39.36 per cent off RRP $99.91)

Skip Hop Sloth Cry Activated Soother for $63.63 (36.33 per cent off RRP $99.94)

KIDS

Alice in Wonderland Costume. Photo supplied by Amazon.

Get creative with kids costumes for Book Week



With Book Week 2024 fast-approaching on the 17-23 August, there's no better way to find savings on costumes for kids than at the Amazon Prime Day sale.

With costumes ranging from Harry Potter for $8.99 (69.83 per cent off the RRP $29.80) to Harley Quinn for $38.99 (21.7 per cent off the RRP $49.80) and Star Wars for $30.99 (11.45 per cent off the RRP $37.68), there's a huge selection to choose from, inspired by some of the most popular books, screenplays and comics.

And for the little brothers and sisters who want to join in the school yard fun, top picks include the Yellow Wiggle for $30.99 (28.14 per cent off the RRP $43.12), Beauty and the Beast for $40.99 (20.86 per cent off the RRP $51.79) and Toy Story costumes for $58.99 (26.17 per cent off the RRP $75.60).



Other savings include:

Minions Kids Jumpsuit Costume, Multicolour, 3-5 Years for $35.99 (20.65 per cent off RRP $56.64)

Dorothy Kids Classic Costume, Multicolour, 6-8 Years for $30.99 (22.35 per cent off RRP $39.91)

Darth Vader Kids Costume for $25.99 (27.40 per cent off RRP $35.80)



Alice in Wonderland Classic Costume, Blue, 7-8 Years for $20.99 (46.99 per cent off RRP $39.60)

Franco Dino Ranch Bath/Pool/Beach Soft Cotton Terry Hooded Towel Wrap. Picture by Amazon

Spruce up your kids' bed and bath routine with a new look from the Franco range including bath towels, microfibre blankets and bedding including some of their favourite characters including The Littler Mermaid, Paw Patrol, Spongebob, Dino Ranch, Jurassic World, or Frozen.

You can also find some of their favourite characters with heavy duty stainless steel Thermos funtainer water bottles also in Prime Day deals.

TOYS



Got2Glow Fairy Catcher. Photo supplied by Amazon.

Get the latest gadgets on sale before Christmas time

If you've been watching TikTok, you may be familiar with imaginative toys like the Got2Glow Fairy Catcher which can collect 20+ virtual fairies outdoors and around the house. Available for $37.08 (15 per cent off RRP $43.62), toys the Got2Glow Fairy Catcher can inspire hours of imaginative play time.

Remember playing shop as a kid? Amazon is helping us level-up our imagination by including discounts on the incredible Fegalop Doctor's Kit for $44.89 (15.29 per cent off RRP $52.99), which comes with a mobile medical cart and 28 medical tool accessories to play with.

Other great toys include Where's Bowie?, a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle to find the beloved starman for $24.41 (18.6 per cent off RRP $29.98), as well as the educational Australian Geographic Ant City Science Kit for $24 (20 per cent off RRP $30), where kids have the opportunity to make their own ant wonderland setup and learn about the curious life of ants.

Other savings include:

Kazaang Water Gun for $37.59 (24.8% per cent off)

Vocrev Jurassic Pterosaur Fossil Building Sets for $25.48 (15 per cent off)

Silmoyle Toddler Golf Set for $28.79 (20 per cent off)

Conclusion

The hardest part about shopping on Amazon Prime Day is knowing where to start.



If you're serious about savings this year, make sure to prepare a wish list and track the live deals on the Amazon app for the best experience.