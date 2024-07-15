Amazon Prime membership: Is it worth it?

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through.
Memberships and subscriptions are a dime a dozen these days.
Whether you love them or loathe them, there are a few around worth considering when it comes to value for money.
With Amazon about to kick off its first ever six-day Prime Day sale - one of the biggest sale events in Amazon's calendar - it's worth taking a look into membership to access big bargains that are available across the site.
While Prime Day might only last a few days, there are a lot of ongoing benefits with Prime membership you need to consider to determine it is is worth it.
If you are an avid online shopper and love to get access to the best bargains minus the hassle of paying delivery on top, Amazon Prime is a no-brainer.
Given the membership comes with benefits such as same day or free shipping, and access to instantly stream Prime Video content (yes, if you have Prime Video you can access all the other benefits), what you're really getting is not only shipping benefits and access to great deals, but a whole bunch of entertainment.
On the whole it's a comprehensive offering well worth exploring, especially with the option for free trial.
Think of Amazon Prime as a subscription service that offers rewards for shopping across the Amazon platform. Like many reward programs it offers a lot of inclusions designed to make shopping with Amazon more convenient and cost-effective.
Amazon Prime includes free shipping on eligible products, exclusive access to its sales events including Amazon Prime Day, and free access to streaming and reading services.
In essence, you can purchase and get household goods delivered straight to your door, catch up on movies and television shows, and listen to music, all under one subscription.
Yes - it's not just free delivery and shopping - it comes with a whole lot of entertainment.
All of this is for a flat fee broken down per month or per year.
Initially you can sign up to Amazon Prime for a free trial. The free trial lasts 30 days.
It gives you instant access to the Prime Day sale event.
After 30 days the Amazon Prime membership fee comes into place. It is a $79 annual charge or $9.99 per month. It can be cancelled at any time.
The last update in price was in 2023 when the cost jumped from $6.99 per month or $59.99 to its current price structure.
There are a few great things about a Prime membership that set it apart from many other membership or subscription services.
By far the biggest is the opportunity to access great deals and save on delivery charges. Here is what you need to know about delivery benefits:
When it comes to shopping, Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive deals, as well as early access.
Every year Amazon features a number of major sale events including Prime Day, back to school, the Big Smile Sale, mid-year sales, Black Friday and Christmas.
Every day it also has a range of quick deals called 'Lightning Deals', which are limited time deals. Prime members get 30-minute early access to these deals before they are released to the general public.
So what kinds of shopping discounts are we talking?
Think ECOVACs robot vacuum cleaners at $399, down from $999 (60 per cent off); 50 per cent of Australia's most popular air fryer the Auspure XXL; Samsung monitors up to 40 per cent off; Samsung watches up to 40 per cent off.
It's not just home products and tech. Deals can be found across all categories including bulk-buy items, household essentials, beauty and fashion.
Read our article on Amazon Prime Day 2024 including what to expect and how to plan.
Now, let's talk entertainment.
Still needing to catch up on why everyone was talking about Saltburn? Or do you want to take the journey to Middle Earth for the next installment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
Amazon Prime also gives you access to Prime Video streaming services. You can catch up on the best in TV shows including The Boys, Daisy Jones and the Six, Top Gear and Clarkson's Farm to name but a few, alongside some the biggest movies.
Amazon Prime is also home to ICC Cricket events thanks to a four-year deal to exclusively livestream broadcasts.
Sports lovers are able to catch more than 400 games including games live streamed.
Top this off with access to ad-free music of Music Prime, free games and Twitch subscription in Prime Gaming and a rotation selection of thousands of books and magazines in Prime Reading, it's a service that provides a huge amount of entertainment for a fairly low fee.
Most people can see the benefit in accessing music, video, reading and shopping.
But whether or not it is worth it depends on how you believe you would use the service. If you don't order much online, it might not be worth the cost. Given some of the savings to be had through sales events, the cost may also be offset with savings made particularly on big name or ticket items.
If you are looking for that hard-to-find item, regular discounts or need to buy items online due to lack of variety where you live, it is worth considering.
Many Australian households are feeling the pitch with grocery bills are actively scouting for the best deals for everyday items including dishwashing tablets and washing powder. Amazon offers another place for savvy shoppers to compare prices and save.
If you have Prime Video - you already get all the other perks. It's a package deal.
Your location will also factor into it as well. Those living in regional areas may love the sound of same-day shipping, but in reality there will still be a few days delay in receiving packages. Despite this, Amazon may provide more products and price competitiveness.
Don't get caught out with multiple subscriptions.
If you have people within your household with different Amazon accounts be sure to access Amazon Household to share the benefits of a Prime membership.
So if your partner is signed up to Prime Video, you can have them set you up as a 'Household' member.
This way you can get access to the shopping and music benefits of Prime.
It is important to note Amazon Prime doesn't provide access to all services from Amazon.
For example, book or music lovers who want more access than the standard subscription to reading and listening will need to 'opt-in' and pay more for services such as Kindle Unlimited, Music Unlimited, and audio book service Audible.
Kindle Unlimited is a separate membership to Prime Reading. Where Prime Reading gives access to thousands of titles, Kindle Unlimited offers access to more than four million digital books, audiobooks, comics and magazines.
Operating on a borrowing system, users are able to 'borrow' up to 10 items at a time and return them once complete. 'KU' as it is called by bibiolphiles' provides instant access to the books for $13.99 per month.
The subscription is aimed at those who own or use a Kindle reading device. However, the device is not required. The Kindle app is available to download onto mobile or iPad devices to turn any device into an e-reader.
Audible is another great option for readers who love an audiobook. While you join as a member with monthly subscription fee ($16.45 per month) in exchange for a credit, whatever audiobook you purchase with that credit is yours.
So if you decide to cancel your subscription, you retain access to all your purchases. You can make in-Audible purchases if you want to listen more, and get access to the 'Plus' catalogue of Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.
Music Unlimited is a step up from the basic package provided in an Amazon Prime account. The catalogue on the basic package now features more than 100 million songs. Unlimited accesses music at HD/Ultra HD audio and can be used across six devices.
Taking all these factors into account, Amazon Prime offers a fairly comprehensive offering for the membership price, especially if you shop online and are looking for additional entertainment.
Many families will find the investment is well worth it especially since the membership can be shared between household members.
When is Prime Day 2024 in Australia?
Prime Day will be held on Tuesday, July 16 to Saturday, July 20. It is the first year Amazon will be running a six-day sale opposed to it's traditional 48 hour period.
How long do Amazon Prime Day sales last?
Amazon Prime Day typically lasts for 48 hours. However, this year Amazon announced it would be extending its sale to a six day event - the longest Prime Day sale it has featured.
How can I find the best deals on Prime Day?
There are plenty of tips on how you can made the most of Prime Day. Read our story what to expect and how to plan here.
What items typically go on sale?
If previous years are anything to go by you'll find 1000s of deals with big discounts across a range of categories. Big brand discounts can likely be found on Apple, Samsung, ECOVACs, Instant Pot, Nike, LEGO, and Amazon devices and basics such as Kindles, Ring and Echo devices.
Some of the key categories to watch include:
