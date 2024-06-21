'We feel very grateful': Murrumbateman Chocolate Co celebrates two years of sweetness

The Murrumbateman Chocolate Company is celebrating its second birthday with some celebratory treats including a limited-edition white hot chocolate - with fairy floss and sprinkles.
Chocolatier Yasmin Coe launched Murrumbateman Chocolate Company in June, 2022 - and has grown even more in love with the business and the location.
"We really feel just very grateful," she said.
"Very grateful to be part of such a wonderful and supportive community.
"I think two years ago when we moved out here I said we were blown away by the support and sense of collaboration in the region. And in the time that has passed, that support and collaboration has only grown and developed so strongly and I'm so proud to be a part of our region.
"We called it the Murrumbateman Chocolate Company because Murrumbateman was a place to be proud of and that has just strengthened. So very happy and proud to be here."
Yasmin and her husband Alistair, the former ACT opposition leader, in 2021 bought the rural property near Murrumbateman, that included the long-running business Robyn Rowe Chocolates.
Yasmin brought to the venture her own skill in chocolate making and her own boutique chocolate brand Sweet Pea and Poppy - as well as developing the new brand of Murrumbateman Chocolate Company.
The Coes and their children, now 10 and eight, are also enjoying the lifestyle of living in the country.
"Love being able to interact with the community out here but also raise our kids out here," she said.
The No.1 seller has been the chocolate-coated range of nuts, particularly the honey-roasted macadamias, with artist Suki McMaster collaborating on the beautiful packaging.
"That was one of the very first products we launched under the name Murrumbateman Chocolate Company," she said.
The Murrumbateman Chocolate Company's chocolate studio, cafe and gift store are open 11am to 4pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 1153 Nanima Road, Murrumbateman.
