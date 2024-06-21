AFL star to make 'special' debut at hometown Canberra club

Former AFL star Josh Bruce has waited a long time to make his first-grade debut for his hometown club, and finally, this weekend, he will get that opportunity.
Bruce is back in the capital after retiring from the AFL last year, having chalked up an impressive 163 games for the GWS Giants, St Kilda and Western Bulldogs in a career spanning 13 years.
It was a devastating knee injury with tears to his meniscus, MCL, and ACL that forced him to abandon the AFL after last season with the Bulldogs.
But now with his knee back in better shape, Bruce is able to fulfil a lifelong goal - to play senior footy for his club Eastlake - and best of all, he gets to achieve that dream alongside his brother Aaron.
"I am more excited to play now than I can honestly remember - maybe not since my AFL debut," Bruce told The Canberra Times.
"I'm very keen to play with Aaron after I moved back home and to play for Eastlake."
Bruce had a steep trajectory to the AFL, and after leaving Canberra as a 17-year-old, he never had the chance to play first-grade for Eastlake until now.
Making the occasion even more momentous, Aaron Bruce is Eastlake's record-holder for first grade games, and will present his brother with the Demons' guernsey pre-game.
"It's super special," Josh Bruce said.
"We both grew up around the footy club from the age of four and five.
"This footy club is one of the most important things in our lives, so I want to contribute to something special."
The 32-year-old said his knee has been rehabbed well ahead of Saturday's game against Belconnen, and despite returning to the field fresh off a glittering AFL career, he's not feeling extra pressure.
"I've got no expectations. I'll be keen to get through it, get the win and go from there," Bruce said.
"The knee is feeling really good. It's been 10 months, so a little bit quicker recovery than my last injury.
"It's been a more seamless rehab, few complications, and obviously fair bit less pressure than the AFL, so I'm looking forward to playing again."
Sitting second on the men's AFL Canberra ladder, Bruce believes Eastlake are in a great position to be flag contenders this season.
The Demons will have their work cut out for them on Saturday afternoon though, with Belconnen in hot form after the Magpies put up 200 points against Gungahlin last weekend.
"I think anything's possible. We've certainly got the players and the coach to go far, it's just a matter of having a bit of luck and everything clicking at the right time," Bruce said.
Eastlake coach Jeremy Rowe said the plan is to play Bruce in a key forward role to ease him back.
"Despite his clear class and quality, we're still being careful not to ask the world from him straight away," he said.
"We're disappointed with our loss last weekend and want to bounce back. To get someone of Josh's calibre to come and help us is exciting."
Saturday: Belconnen Magpies v Eastlake Demons, 2.25pm
