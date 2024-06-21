The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL star to make 'special' debut at hometown Canberra club

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 22 2024 - 6:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former AFL star Josh Bruce has waited a long time to make his first-grade debut for his hometown club, and finally, this weekend, he will get that opportunity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from AFL
More from sports
Olympic tracker: Canberra medal hope reveals major injury setback
Kelsey-Lee Barber is racing the clock to be in peak condition for Paris. Picture by SItthixay Ditthavong
Chris Dutton, Caden Helmers, Melanie Dinjaski, David Polkinghorne
No comments
More from AFL

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.