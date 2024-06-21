Missing South Coast man has medical condition, police seek public help

Police on the South Coast are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing since Wednesday.
Thomas Castle, 27, was last seen in Surfside - a suburb near Batemans Bay - about 4.20am on Wednesday, June 19.
Police and family hold concerns for Thomas's welfare due to his medical condition.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.
He has a triangle-shaped tattoo with an eye on it on his back of hand.
He may be travelling in an aqua-coloured Suzuki SUV with NSW registration 666-TOM.
It is believed Thomas may be travelling to Melbourne.
Anyone with information into Thomas's whereabouts is urged not to approach but to contact South Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
