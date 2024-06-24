Cash is no longer king but it's not dead yet

In 2007, about 70 per cent of all transactions were settled in cash. These days, it's 13 per cent. And while it seems convenient and more hygienic to wave the plastic over the eftpos machine, we forget that businesses are entitled to extract a surcharge - and many more are doing just that as money gets tighter. The rules state that they mustn't charge more than it costs them to process the transaction. And businesses are obliged to display a notice telling you of the surcharge.