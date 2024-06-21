Canberra's biggest Nutbush flash mob is back, with very special guests

Missed out on all the fun of last year's Canberra Nutbush flash mob?
Fear not.
It's back on Tuesday. It's free and everyone is invited to take part.
The very first community dance-a-long to Tina Turner's iconic Nutbush City Limits was held last year, organised in just a few days, to honour the singer following her death on May 24, 2023.
There was a huge turnout of fans who wanted to pay tribute to Turner and who also ended up having a blast, doing the dance that started in Australian primary schools and spread across the world.
This year, there will be some very special guests when the dance returns to Civic Square on Tuesday at 12.30pm.
The cast of TINA The Ultimate Tribute to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll will be leading the dance on the day and then performing all her hits on stage at Canberra Theatre Centre later that evening.
Dr Anna Wong, director of ACT Galleries, Museums and Heritage, is the brains behind the event and looking forward to the second community dance.
"It's pretty amazing," she said.
"It just happens there is a Tina Turner tribute concert on, on the 25th, so we approached the cast and said, 'Hey, we're trying to do Canberra's biggest Nutbush again this year, do you want to lead it? And they were like, 'Yeah'!"
The feelgood event left a smile on the face of the participants last year.
"It's got such a lot of really positive comments afterwards, so I think it's worthwhile seeing if we can make this an annual event," Dr Wong said.
A Facebook page has been set up for the event. You can register your interest on it here.
