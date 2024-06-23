Grants Commission's allocation of GST revenue is equitable

NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey's claim his 2024-25 budget had been ripped off by $12 billion in GST payments via the Commonwealth Grants Commission recommendations is reckless at best and naive at worst.
His apparent lack of understanding of the CGC's methodology destabilises the application of the horizontal fiscal equalisation principle that underpins the distribution of the GST revenue ($93.7 billion in 2024-25). The HFEP aims to give all states and territories the same fiscal capacity to deliver public services and is unique among OECD countries.
It was the instrument that saw the ACT transition to self-government and enter the federation on an equal footing. But now another state treasurer has called for its abandonment because his own treasury mismanaged their forecasts of the CGC's 2024-25 recommendations in their three-year forward estimates.
The CGC never forecasts beyond one year of an annual share to a state or territory because of the underlying big uncertainties on variables such as consumer spending, state government expenses, population growth and the lag in official data.
All states and territories, including federal treasury, have developed their own models which have had different degrees of success over time. The ACT decided from the very beginning to not prepare forecasts. It holds the CGC's current annual recommendation for the ACT constant across its forward estimates. This has stood the test of time.
Calls by the NSW Treasurer and others for a system that divides the GST pool on a population share basis (with top-ups for fiscally weaker jurisdictions) is archaic and fraught with danger. They could find themselves subject to the whims and vagaries of the federal government.
There have been some congratulations recently expressed in The Canberra Times about the restorative approach adopted by Coroner Ken Archer towards the coronial hearing into Nathan Booth's death.
The hearing was held in June 2024, more than four years after his death in December 2019.
I would think that this does not deserve any congratulations, as the family has had to wait more than four years later to find out about the details of the death of a loved one.
I think this delay is appalling and it is obvious that the ACT government is not providing the appropriate resources to the Coroners Court to carry out its duties.
I understand that the recommendations coming out of a coronial inquiry are framed in order to prevent further deaths. So, there is even more urgency in completing hearings expeditiously.
I am still waiting for the outcome of my mother's coronial inquest. My mother died in January 2023, over 17 months ago.
I hope the ACT government is extremely embarrassed by the delay in Mr Booth's hearing and I presume many others, like my mother's.
I am grateful to read the discussion of the role of balconies and space in apartment living my letter of June 10 has provoked ("Our problem with apartments isn't under-used balconies", June 17).
No doubt larger balconies for family-living units could encourage us to share more outdoor meals together on them and this would be great. But I do still wonder whether we need regulations to require less resources to be spent on tiny useless balconies and to be redirected to shared landscaped spaces. It is more an opportunity for friendship which I am seeking for our futures.
In my humble opinion, it should be a developer's responsibility to make spaces around the base of their blocks at least as leafy as it is in Watson.
At the moment, at tram stops or at the base of tall residential buildings, the landscape is often alienating and windswept.
In our modern conflict-troubled world we need spaces which encourage us to engage together even with strangers and to discover that, despite our differences, when the chips are down, we will still rely on the support and affection of our neighbours.
In Europe at the moment there are hundreds of experienced rugby union referees with nothing to do. Why not invite the very best international referees to officiate for the finals here?
They are likely to be unbiased and fair and will have had a season of experience with the current rules.
The Brumbies' last game was not an example of "quality refereeing" and did nothing to encourage supporters to continue supporting Australia's best team.
It is long past time rugby union officialdom wakes up to the fact that poor refereeing is ruining the game.
I refer to "The figures that show the ACT is the king of rear-end crashes" (June 17).
While there may be a number of contributory causes to this phenomenon, there is a way these unfortunate incidents can be avoided.
Always travel a safe distance behind the vehicle in front - a distance which will enable you to reduce speed or stop should the vehicle in front slow down suddenly. The recommended distance is one car length for every 10kmh. Additional distance is recommended if the road surface is wet, or visibility poor.
This is not rocket science. It is simply good, sensible and safe driving practice.
Kevin McCue (Letters, June 8) asked important questions about use of prescribed burning and who benefits.
Prescribed burns can have multiple objectives that should be clearly defined and communicated to the public. The primary objective of most burns conducted in Australia is to reduce fuels and the risk of subsequent wildfires that threaten life and property and often negatively impact biodiversity, soil and water and forest carbon stocks.
Most of our biota are well adapted to low-intensity fires and there is little long-term impact of prescribed burning. Extensive wildfires often have major and long-term impacts
A large body of science is used to guide effective implementation of burning programs in different forest types. Crown scorch should be avoided, and soils not left bare and exposed to erosion. This can be achieved by burning under well-defined weather conditions and when the lower litter layer is moist. Forests growing on erodible soils should not be burnt.
Prescribed burns when conducted close to settlements can produce short-term smoke pollution. However, wildfires are much worse. Remember the months of smoke in Canberra region during early 2020.
Prescribed burning is carbon neutral. The carbon emitted from burnt fuels was earlier removed from the atmosphere by photosynthesis and this process is ongoing.
The same principle applies to sustainably produced firewood.
Prescribed burning entails effort and costs and does have some impact on forests and people. Nonetheless, it is an essential component of fire management strategies in our increasingly fire-prone environment.
Mario Stivala (Letters, June 18) has some valid points. COVID-19 is a disease that should be concerning to all of us. It is not simply a cold. It is a virus causing an inflammatory disease leading to severe immediate consequences for some (death) but longer-term consequences (long COVID) for too many others. There is also evidence that cancers will increase because of this inflammatory disease.
Where Mario and others need to be corrected is that COVID-19 is transmitted in aerosols that do not obey a 1.5-metre distance. Aerosols remain suspended in the air for hours. This is where adequate ventilation is essential.
As to masks, people need to be aware that unless a mask fits tightly around the face it won't be effective. An N95 mask is the only type that works.
We need some "grim reaper" health advertisements to shock people into understanding what needs to be done to protect ourselves against COVID-19.
Some of the potholes and bumps are worse than the speed bumps at intersections in Braddon.
That was a superb statement from Barry Trail on what Australia must do re climate and the hopeless wrongness and lack of science of Dutton and co. ("I've nearly died fighting bushfires. Dutton is gutless on climate", June 17).
Personally, I'm moved to tears because of the awful memory of our son Lachlan fighting the Black Saturday Marysville fire. Plus my huge worry for the whole world and all life on it.
This sounds like a cunning Coalition plan to create more affordable housing prices in seven locations across the country ("Dutton releases Coalition's proposed nuclear sites in Australia", June 19).
Dutton's new vision for nuclear Australia will certainly see him lose the next election. I am already in credit with my very safe small-sized solar system. How dumb can he be?
Peter Dutton says his seven nuclear power plants will all be Commonwealth-owned and run. Tell that to the owners of the Commonwealth Bank, Qantas and Telstra.
Before he rushes to judgment on the young Vasily Martin (Letters, June 19) might consider that it could be the "young drongos" who grow into "old white farts".
The crimson rosellas are back from their summer haunts in the hills, patiently waiting by the front window. It is time to add birdseed to the trolley.
They rake through the seeds left when the cockatoos stripped the Chinese pistachio; a mess I never quite clear away knowing they will come.
Welcome back, winter friends.
Neither the interviewers (media) or commenters on Dutton's nuclear fantasy have any authority (such as a physics degree) to speak. What the proponents are trying to sell is snake-oil which would turn us into a banana republic. It will never happen and we don't need it.
When Mr Burns ran for election he could not swallow the piece of the three-eyed nuclear fish cooked up for him. Will Australian electors swallow Dutton's fishy nuclear tale?
Make no mistake, Peter Dutton's nuclear announcement is not a plan or a policy. It's pure fantasy. The Coalition's climate and energy policy vacuum is not just embarrassing, it's reprehensible.
Given the dozens of unresolvable issues and wild assumptions on which it's predicated, wouldn't a perfectly equitable and legitimate response to the Coalition's "nucular phant-asy" be "if you don't know, vote no"?
You know you're a successful leader on the world stage when your new "bestie" is the tyrannical and sadistic despot in charge of the Hermit Kingdom.
People on both sides of Peter Dutton's nuclear brain-fart, relax. There ain't going to be nuclear power and there ain't going to be nuclear submarines.
