Times Past: July 8, 1977

On this day in 1977, the Australian Labor Party reaffirmed its commitment to an indefinite moratorium on uranium mining and treatment in Australia.
Labor stated it would push back on any attempt by the government at the time to mine, process and export uranium.
It was a key victory for the anti-uranium lobby and the left, after a week long of lobbying.
The party's deputy leader, Tom Uren, and Victoria's Clyde Holding spearheaded the lobbying efforts.
The lobbying led to Labor ensuring no new mines would be opened to honour contractual obligations in the event of Mary Kathleen being closed.
It was a successful amendment to the party's national conference the day before.
The committee had initially pushed for for a moratorium until 1980 at the very least but softened the stance with the blessing of leader Gough Whitlam, until the next national conference.
However, a proposal that sought a total ban during the moratorium was defeated by 35 votes to 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.