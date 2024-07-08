Times Past: July 9, 1984

On this day in 1984, the stage was set for a 120-hour rally outside Noah's Lakeside Hotel for a nuclear-free and independent future. Organisers predicted nearly 1000 delegates from all over the country would attend the lawn conference.
The timing and location of the rally was intentional as organisers hoped to influence the ALP's uranium policy by having a 24-hour vigil outside the conference. It was branded a peaceful protest but there was some speculation things could have gotten ugly if the ALP conference took a pro-uranium stance.
The Builders Labourers' Federation donated and erected the scaffolding and the Canberra Arts Council set up a stage for the numerous speakers that addressed the rally over the 120 hours. Colourful anti-uranium posters were scattered through the area.
The lengthy rally consisted of street theatre, dancing, a concert, guest speakers and workshops. All the activities that were organised followed a theme of "leave it in the ground". The organisers also made accommodation arrangements at ANU, local halls and the Belconnen CYSS for the numerous out-of-towners who were expected at the event.
There were also non-aligned protestors who attended the rally, with Vic Merritt and her son, Guy, who raised the $100 in bus fares required to attend the rally. She stated she was worried about the uranium issue and wanted to know who pressured the prime minister, Bob Hawke, to continue the pro-uranium stand.
Merritt said "when Bob Hawke came into power I thought we was very good and now I'm bitterly disappointed in him". Other protest groups also joined the rally, including many East Timorese from Sydney and Melbourne and Australian supporters who put on a lively display of dancing, singing and street theatre in the Lakeside Hotel driveway.
George Preston, chairman of the Australia-East Timor Association, said the protesters were pushing for the government to take a more proactive diplomatic role to end the war in East Timor.
