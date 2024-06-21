Men allegedly gave neighbour 'serious beating' with 'metal object'

Two men are accused of beating a person with a "metal object", fracturing his rib cage and eye socket, after allegedly being told he wasn't a drug dealer.
The alleged attackers, Michael John Watson, 51, and Adam Percival, 45, were denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
The two men are yet to enter pleas to charges of joint commission aggravated robbery and joint commission intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Police documents allege about 9.40pm on Wednesday the alleged victim visited a neighbouring unit at Kanangra Court in Reid.
Watson and Percival are said to have asked the alleged victim about purchasing drugs, but the other man responded he was not a drug dealer.
Police claim the two alleged offenders then began beating the man with "a metal object".
The alleged victim fell to the ground and Percival is said to have then stomped on his head and his ribs.
When the man started to crawl away, Watson is accused of grabbing his legs and dragging him back into the unit where Percival allegedly continued to beat him.
Watson and Percival are also accused of stealing the man's phone, house keys and wallet which contained $55.
The alleged victim's housemate told police there had been recent conflicts with Watson and Percival.
Police claim the alleged victim suffered a fracture below his left eye socket and a fractured rib.
On Friday, two Legal Aid duty lawyers argued for the alleged attackers to be granted bail.
One lawyer said Watson had been diagnosed with depression and post traumatic stress disorder, and "fears going outside and doing some of the tasks such as going to the shops".
They stated Watson was on prescribed medication but also "self-medicates" with marijuana.
Gillian Bilton argued for Percival to be granted bail, saying strict conditions, including a curfew, could ameliorate any risks.
A prosecutor argued there was an "ambiguous nature around the assault itself and the reason the assault occurred".
Magistrate Glenn Theakston refused bail, calling the allegations a "serious beating".
"The complainant has expressed genuine fears [if the men are granted bail]," Mr Theakston said.
Watson and Percival are scheduled to return to court next month.
