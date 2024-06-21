Raiders captain reveals latest update on his future

When Elliott Whitehead said he wouldn't be going to Las Vegas next year, everyone assumed it was because he was retiring after this season.
But then reports emerged out of England suggesting he'd signed with his old Super League club Catalans.
While the Canberra Raiders captain has been in talks with the Dragons - along with a few other Super League clubs including Hull FC - he was yet to sign or agree to terms with anyone.
Whitehead was still weighing up what he wanted to do next year, with a move into the Raiders' coaching ranks another possibility.
The former England international was focused on enjoying his football as the Green Machine looked to bounce back from defeat when they take on the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday.
When asked about the Raiders playing in Vegas next year, Whitehead was to the point.
"Not me. I'm going in October though," he added with a laugh.
Then he told The Canberra Times he wasn't in a rush to decide on his future.
"I haven't decided what I'm doing," Whitehead said.
"Right now I'm just concentrating on Raiders and trying to enjoy my rugby with no stress or pressure on me.
"I'm in no rush to make that decision so we'll just see how it plays out."
While there's been plenty of talk about the Raiders needing to improve their discipline after their 34-16 loss to North Queensland, Whitehead said they also needed to be more resilient when defending penalties.
He said they'd allowed far too many back-to-back tries and it was an area they needed to improve on ahead of taking on an improved Tigers.
Wests broke a nine-game losing streak with victory against the Gold Coast last weekend, but they've lost their past eight against the Green Machine - and won only one of their past 13 encounters.
"It's definitely something we have spoken about. We tend to go back-to-back tries and it's something we need to fix," Whitehead said.
"When a few teams get a few points it's hard to pull momentum back and get on top.
"It's something we have spoken about. If we can fix that discipline up we probably won't have to worry about those tries."
Raiders centre Matt Timoko said shutting down Tigers hooker Api Koroisau would be one of the keys to getting the win.
Koroisau has been one of Wests' best this season and was tipped to be the NSW Blues State of Origin hooker this year.
He's returning to his more usual dummy half role this week after filling in at halfback last weekend.
"Their big middles [are threats] and obviously Koroisau's a massive one for them," Timoko said.
"He leads that pack around with his craftiness and willingness to play out of dummy half.
"We're going to have to be aware of him. I think he's going to be the one to get them on the go-forward."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Adrian Trevilyan, 20. Hohepa Puru, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Adam Cook.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Solomona Faataape 3. Brent Naden, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Fonua Pole, 11. Reuben Porter, 12. Samuela Fainu, 13. Justin Matamua. Interchange: 14. Tallyn Da Silva, 15. Sione Fainu, 16. Alex Seyfarth, 17. Kit Laulilii. Reserves: 18. Heath Mason, 19. Luke Laulilii, 20. Adam Doueihi, 21. Tony Sukkar, 22. Jordan Miller.
