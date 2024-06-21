Expert advice for building or buying your dream home in 2024

If it's 'for sale', make an offer. It's wise to make this conditional on the result of some inspections (you'll need to list them). If your offer is not accepted, continue negotiating or return to step 3. If it is received, engage with your conveyancer or lawyer and get the pest inspection done immediately. If that's OK, get a licenced building inspector in. You may also want an electrician and a plumber to check it and maybe get a test for the presence of methamphetamine. If any results are really bad, you can renegotiate or walk away.