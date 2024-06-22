'It's a big calendar': Why there's light at the end of rugby's tunnel

So, a Wallabies flyhalf is walking away from rugby, the lure of a British and Irish Lions series and a home World Cup, to join an NRL team fighting to avoid the wooden spoon.
It's an easy hook for the crisis merchants trying to hammer another nail into the coffin of the 15-man code - but ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham offers a different angle.
Noah Lolesio has signed a new deal to stay with the ACT. Considering some were almost planning for life without him when overseas clubs came calling, the signing bodes well for Australian rugby and the Brumbies. Sticking with him are Charlie Cale, who has just been drafted into his first Wallabies squad, and Tom Hooper, who fended off interest from the NSW Waratahs to stay in Canberra.
So while wantaway playmaker Carter Gordon is crossing codes, plenty of others are relishing the chance to feature in one of the biggest events on the rugby calendar.
Still, no Australian team has won a Super Rugby title in a decade. While the Blues and Chiefs were preparing for Saturday's grand final at Eden Park, Larkham sat in his office and conceded "we have to be better".
But there is light at the end of the tunnel for Australian rugby as those staying put target drought-breaking titles at domestic and international level.
"It's a big calendar coming up for rugby players. Just look at this year, there's two Tests against the Wales, a Test against Georgia, you've got the Rugby Championship following that against arguably the best teams in the world," Larkham said.
"Then there's a grand slam tour, that's very rare. The quality of Test matches this year is extremely exciting for all the players, then a Lions series and a World Cup coming along the way, it's pretty exciting to be a part of rugby in Australia at the moment. I can understand why they're keen to stay on.
"[The Lions tour Australia] every 12 years, so it's not often you get to play in this series twice. The environment created from the fans with the noise they generate and the atmosphere they create in and around the stadium, you're challenging yourself against an international representative team combined from multiple countries, it's a huge challenge and a great opportunity to prove ourselves."
The Brumbies have 10 players in Joe Schmidt's first Wallabies squad for next month's Tests against Wales and Georgia - and come the Rugby Championship, they could have an Olympic gold medallist joining them.
Brumbies winger Corey Toole could get the best of both worlds by chasing a sevens gold medal at the Olympic Games, after which he could join Schmidt's squad.
"He's the No.1 target for the Australian sevens team, rightly so. He's been amazing in 15-a-side rugby, and there's even more space on the sevens field. I can understand why they're extremely keen to have him in the program," Larkham said.
"Obviously it's a great opportunity for him to win a gold medal and be a part of an Olympic campaign. Post that, I would like to think his performances this year have warranted selection, at least in the squad.
"He's very keen to play for the Wallabies, that's his No.1 priority in the sport at the moment. Obviously the chance to represent Australia in the Olympics is something that doesn't come along very often and he is looking forward to that, but he wants to be a Wallaby. I think he'd go amazingly well. I think lots of fans around Australia would love to see him in a Wallaby jersey, just because of the sheer excitement he brings to it."
The Brumbies are closing in on new deals with a handful of players - but the wait to decide the fate of stranded Melbourne Rebels drags on.
Rugby Australia officials will need to move Rebels players to new clubs with the Melbourne franchise being cut loose from the Super Rugby Pacific competition, which is having a domino effect on contract negotiations elsewhere.
"There are a lot of anxious players who are signed through until the end of next season but haven't got a club to play for at the moment," Larkham said. "We've been a part of that process with Rugby Australia and that's going to come to a head over the course of the next week. We'll know where our squad will certainly sit at the end of next week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.