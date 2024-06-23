Plenty of questions still linger over the ACT's looming gas ban

There's plenty on the distant horizon for progressive Canberra, but the gas ban is one that now seems to be looming larger than ever before.
We've long known it was coming, with new gas connections already banned in developments, and various incentives to make the switch from gas to electric.
But quite a lot of the time, this switch is easier said than done and, as is often the case, far easier for those with greater financial resources than others.
News last week that the ACT government will offer a free advice service for multi-unit buildings to retrofit electric appliances and power is a good start, but the government should better understand the significant costs and assist with the transition.
It last week released a plan setting out how it intends to transition Canberra to running as an all-electric city, including a $5.2 million two-year electrification program for about 350 low-income households and a commitment to electrify all possible public housing by 2030.
Its current rebate scheme only helps home owners of properties with an unimproved value of $750,000 or less to convert from gas. Judging by current house prices, this likely excludes a large proportion of Canberra residents, many of whom would be every bit as eager to do their bit in reducing the capital's carbon emissions. There are also real questions to be answered in relation to the upcoming changeover.
Reverse-cycle split systems are now relatively affordable, and good alternatives, at least in the short term, for homes with gas heating that has risen in price considerably over the years.
But advanced heat pump systems remain costly alternatives which have proved a real sticking point to their uptake in other places like Europe.
Most Canberrans would want to make changes that last well into the future, rather than bandaid solutions that will last only until something better or more efficient comes along.
ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury maintains the government's integrated energy plan sets "a clear pathway for our work to phase out fossil gas, electrify our city and ensure a just transition".
And this plan does prioritise support for low-income Canberrans.
But in its rush to phase out gas, those on higher incomes shouldn't be left out, especially those whose homes may be worth more, many years after they were bought by the current owners.
In other words, it's not just lower-income households that need assistance and advice.
It should instead be offered across the board.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr last week reiterated everyone would benefit eventually from the no-gas transition.
There are still electrical sceptics in this city who see only administrative and financial burdens without a clear benefit to themselves or others.
The savings do not manifest overnight, nor do the long-term environmental benefits.
And emphasising dates years into the future has never been the best strategy to change behaviour; there can't be many fireside-loving Canberrans sadly bricking up their fireplaces in anticipation of a woodfire ban that is still decades away.
When it comes to a low-emissions future, incentivising all households to make the switch is more likely to result in the desired outcome and much quicker uptake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.