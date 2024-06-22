The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Canberra's $1 million camera cash cow

Updated June 23 2024 - 6:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the cash cow of Canberra. One speed camera in Gungahlin is netting the ACT government an incredible $1 million every month. And, as Peter Brewer reports, the money-making machine is only going to kick more into territory coffers in August when it starts checking for rego and insurance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.