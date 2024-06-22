Canberra's $1 million camera cash cow

It's the cash cow of Canberra. One speed camera in Gungahlin is netting the ACT government an incredible $1 million every month. And, as Peter Brewer reports, the money-making machine is only going to kick more into territory coffers in August when it starts checking for rego and insurance.
In sport, don't miss Melanie Dinjaski's fascinating story on Nick Kyrgios and the secret surgery to save his tennis career. A clandestine mission kept the operation under wraps and now Kyrgios is slogging it out in a Canberra gym in the hopes of overcoming an injury so bad he could barely open a door.
And in a couple of stories to do with how we deal with trash, Ron Cerabona looks at the dramas caused by those tiny stickers on our fruit, and William Stanley asks whether you should have FOMO for FOGO, aka those new organic bins being trialled in Belconnen.
It should be a nice clear day with a top of 13 degrees after a freezing overnight minimum of minus 3.3 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.