Public Service Commission had no strategy to promote code of conduct, audit finds

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 22 2024 - 12:00am
The Australian Public Service Commission did not have adequate systems in place to evaluate how well agencies were complying with the APS code of conduct, a scathing audit report has found.

Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

